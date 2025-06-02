Sports
Tiafoe joins Paul as American men in French open quarters
Paris – Before Frances Tiafoe played a point at this French open, he was not particularly enthusiastic about his surface – or his chances in the tournament.
“Last tournament on Clay, which I am really enthusiastic about,” Tiafoe said on the eve of the Grand Slam event in Roland-Garros. “And then we come to the real things, the grass and the summer hard courts – where tennis is really important.”
He may have a different point of view now. The 15th placed Tiafoe went for the first time to the quarterfinals at the French Open with a 6-3, 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over Daniel Altmaier of Germany on Sunday evening and joined the 12th Tommy Paul placed to place a few American men in the round of eight.
It is the first time that the country has placed more than one man in the quarterfinals in Paris since 1996, when Jim Courier and Pete Sampras did it together. Zero Men from the United States had been brought into every year since Andre Agassi in 2003.
And Tiafoe – who celebrated his victory by shouting an expression twice that cannot be quoted here, but the words “let's” and “go” have recorded it – did it without dropping a set.
Quite a turn for a man whose big-stike tennis suffered long from the slow red clay. He started his French open career with a 0-6 record before gaining his first victory in 2022 and one last year.
“On clay I get a little more passive than on other surfaces, because the court does not help me play as quickly as I would like,” said Tiafoe, twice a semi -final on the hard courts of the US Open, where fast shots are rewarded and the loud crowds and fierce lights have his best to bring forward. “Patience is something I struggle with.”
However, look at him now.
And listen to something else that he said when he met reporters a little more than a week ago, with a dash of his usual sense of humor: “In general I am a big believer, it can all change in a week. If I am against it, it seems that I start to produce my best tennis, because I have to stay life.”
Tiafoe, a 27-year-old from Maryland, added: “When I am ready to go, I will not only go to the third round-I can run. I really have the feeling that I can beat someone on a specific day.”
The next for Tiafoe will be a matchup against no. 8 Lorenzo Musetti on Tuesday, who won 7-5, 3-6, 6-3, 6-2 against no. 10 Holger Rune in a match that ended after midnight.
Four American women play in the fourth round Monday: No. 2 Coco Gauff, no. 3 Jessica Pegula and no. 7 Madison Keys against Hailey Baptiste in a meeting with All-us.
Paul, a semi-finalist at the Australian Open in 2023, was never really worried on Sunday during his 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 victory against 25th placed Alexei Pophin van Australia in less than two hours. Paul is a 28-year-old who grew up in North Carolina and is now going against no. 2 Carlos Alcaraz of Spain, the defending champion that passed no. 13 Ben Shelton of the US 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.
“Of course,” said Paul about Alcaraz, “the man can play great tennis here.”
The Associated Press has contributed to this report.
