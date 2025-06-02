“I also made a lot of tables”: Gukesh responds to Carlsen's Norway Chess Meltdown





Indias Teenage Chess Sensation and reigning world champion D Gukesh On Sunday, former world number one Magnus Carlsen surprised in round 6 of Norway Chess 2025 tournament, which achieved a remarkable victory from a losing position. The dramatic result marked Gukesh's very first classic victory over the Norwegian grandmaster and only made him the second Indian who beat Carlsen on the elite tournament, after R Praggnanandhaa. The match, Carlsen saw most of the game dominate before Gukesh turned the tables in the last moments. The emotional aftermath included a rare public representation of frustration of Carlsen, which strongly set the table, so that some pieces spread, as laid down in a video that is divided by the official X handle of Norway chess. However, he composed enough to shake the hand of Gukeshs and beat him on his back. – Noorwaychess (@norwaychess) Responding at the moment, Gukesh remained merciful despite the high commitment and the historical victory. “I mean, [it was] Not the way I wanted it, but okay, I'll take it, “he said, as quoted by Chess.com. Referring to Carlsens Visible frustration, Gukesh added with a smile, I also made many tables in my career. The 19-year-old was still processing the turn and admitted that he was about to defeat. I would lose 99 out of 100 times, but it was just a happy day, he said. Live -Events With this victory, Gukesh moved to third place in the tournament -Leaderboard with 8.5 points only one behind Carlsen and Fabiano Caruana, who are bound at the top.

The meeting was wearing extra weight because it was the first time that the two faced a classic format since Gukeshs World Championship Triumph. The teenager was lost to Carlsen in the opening round on 27 May, when the Noor launched a vintage King-side attack to claim the victory. Gukeshs coach, grandmaster Vishnu Prasanna, praised his students grit and never-say-thorning. We must give Gukesh a lot of praise for his stubbornness and his ingenuity because I think he was aware that he had been lost for so long, but he kept kicking, he kept kicking and the time went lower, the more opportunities he actually had to do something with the position. I don't think he was planning to win that, but I am sure he is happy, he said.



With PTI entrances

