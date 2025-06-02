



About 270 days after Tokito Odas Unforgettable gold medal moment brought the curtain at the Paris 2024Tennis event, wheelchair tennis was set to return to Roland Garros from 37 June 2025. Paris 2024 Paralympic champions Oda, Yui Kamiji and Niels Vink Headline A field of 40 players over the men, ladies and Quad pulls the second Grand Slam of the year. Dime de Groot, a five-time French open singles champion, is also ready to return to the Grand Slam competition. The Japanese Yui Kamiji won her first Paralympic gold medal on Paris 2024. @Elsa/Getty Images Lady stretching After eight months away from the sport due to a planned operation, rehabilitation and recovery, De Groot returns to Paris, only one title removed from the matching record of Esther forgeers of six Roland Garros Singles Crowns. De Groot made its competitive comeback on the BNP Paribas World Team Cup from 2025, which helped the Netherlands to a 34th world group title of the Womens, and followed it with a Singles victory on the Barcelona tram open. Dtere de Groot strives for her sixth Roland Garros Singles Crown. @Tim goe/getty images Since 2017, only De Groot and Kamiji have lifted the ladies' singles trophy in Roland Garros. Five of the last seven finals have characterized both players. But the field is deeper than ever. The Chinese Zhu Zhenzhen went on to the final during the French Open last year. Li Xiaohui finished the 145-match winning streak of De Groot in May 2024 and this season won two Super Series-Singles titles and Kamiji defeated in both finals. The drawing of the ladies promises a lot of excitement, with World No. 2 Aniek van Koot, Jiske Regions and Chinas Top Ranked Wang Ziying also contrary. Mension In the men's tax, ODA, Alfie Hewett and Gustavo Fernandezthe Threemost recent Roland Garros champions are still actively drawing attention to the iconic clay courts after winning medals in Paris 2024. Alfie Hewett won the title of the men's singles in 2021 for the last time. @Tim goode/getty images Since the hard-fought, three set of victory over Hewett in the final of Paris 2024, only Oda's Clay Court matches came during the Japanese BNP Paribas World Team Cup campaign in May. In the meantime, Hewett has reported Fernandez twice this season on Clay, in Munich and Rome. Fernandez responded by winning the Barcelona tram in the absence of Hewetts. The France's Stephane Houdet seems to collect the home crowd in the pursuit of his French open singles title since 2013, while World No. 3 Martin de la Puente Fris arrives for a victory at Theopen International De Royan. Quad -drawing Roland Garros was the stage for two large milestones in the career of Guy Sassons in 2024: his first Grand Slam Singles title and a bronze medal on the Paris Paralympics. Sassons Breakthrough victory last annual protection against Sam Schroder in a final tiebreak. The two have since played three three-way letters, including Sassons win in the Melbourne Open Semi-Finalsagain 2025 in a decisive tiebreak. Schroder, second in the last four Roland Garros Quad Finals, needs this title to complete the Grand Slam career. Earlier this year he denied Niels Vink the same opportunity by beating him in the Australian Open -Final. Sam Schroder wants to complete the career Grand Slam. @Andy lyons/getty images However, Vink is in top form. Since winning his first Paralympic singles Gold Medal, the Dutch star has only lost once in 27 games this season and recently retained its Clay Court title on the ITF 1 series Tram Barcelona Open. Visit the International tennis federation website For more information

