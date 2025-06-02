JEE Advanced 2025: How Parth Vartak Air-4 conquered TTA, TT and his common sense without being dropped off





Parth Mandar Vartak from Mumbai secures Air 4 in Jee Advanced 2025 The long wait for Lakhs of technical aspirants ended today when the results of the Jee (advanced) 2025 were officially explained, thereby activating parties and emotional moments in houses throughout the country. While Toppers rose in the national spotlights, the 17-year-old Parth Mandar Vartak of Mumbais Vile Parle high at Indias Brightest Minds, where All India Rank 4 was healed with an excellent score of 327 of 360. Parth: A quiet dreamer, now under Indias Top Four in Jee Advanced 2005 Parth, a student of Narayana Co Techno School, Mumbai, had expected a strong performance, but the scale of his success still surprised him. I expected a good result, but not such a high rank. It feels surreal, he said with calm pride, just after the result was published online.What makes his performance even more extraordinary is his perfect score in mathematics 120 of the 120A topic that he has long considered his personal favorite. Math is something I really enjoy. I intend to pursue computer science at IIT-Bombay, but I could later return to mathematics later through research, he shared thoughtfully.Also read:Devdutta Majhi Bags Air 16 in Jee Advanced 2025 The Road to Air-4 in Jee Advanced 2025: A nice balance between studies and passion The trip to a top jee -rang is never easy. For Parth, it meant two years of relentless focus and the willingness to set aside various personal interests. Yet he is never completely disconnected from what was upheld to him. A trained crawl into Player, Parth made time, no matter how limited, to stay connected to his musical roots. Playing the tabla helped me to relieve stress. It was my way to stay in balance, he said.When he was not immersed in books or problem sets, he thought he was joy in reading fiction and playing table tennis, small bags calm that helped him to charge before he dives back into studies. Parth: Academic all-rounder with 98% in class 12 boards

Parths Jee performance is not a one-off performance. He also scored a great 98% in his class XII board exams, which reflects a consistent academic discipline that combines intelligence with hard work. Supporting family, steadfast ambitions With a mother who is an Ayurveda doctor and a father who is an engineer, Parth grew up in an environment where training and curiosity were naturally fed. Although he humbles his teachers and parents for their guidance, it is clear that the silent determination is all of him. Continue to Iit-Bombayand and beyond Now with a place at Iit-Bombay in Zicht, Parth is preparing for a new chapter in its academic journey. For many young students who look at a future in engineering, his story is more than just a rank, it is a reminder that Excellency is not only about hours of study, but also about balance, perseverance and remain faithful to someone's passions.

