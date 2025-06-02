Can PSG dominate European football for years?

Paris Saint-Germains Plauwe 5-0 Demolition of Inter on Saturday evening will fall as one of the most one-sided Champions League final ever.

The score was record -breaking and marked the biggest winning margin ever in a European cup final. Although the implementation was just as impressive as PSG surpassed in every department.

With such a young and talented team and the weight of winning the Champions League now finally out of their shoulders, is the question now how much more this PSG team could reach?

In the last episode of the full football show, James Richardson was accompanied by Duncan Alexander, Daniel Storey and Tim Spires to debate whether this PSG side could dominate European football for the coming years.

A partial transcript has been processed for clarity and length.

James: It was a perfect evening for Paris Saint-Germain. Have you not gotten the feeling that this is a team that is starting to realize the potential and begins to bring players they can bring to a different level? Are we a witness to a generation outfit as the AC Milan team of the late 1980s was, or the large Barcelona side of the early 1990s?

Duncan: It reminded me in some ways of the earlier great achievements in the final, which was in 2011 Barcelona in Wembley. I remember that I was after that this team would win the European Cup in the next 10 years. But since then they are only one final. Unless you are Real Madrid, it is very difficult to plan for successive seasons of glory in the Champions League.

As it looks now: yes, it seems that PSG is not only a great team, but they are almost reformed how other teams will set up in the coming years. So it's exciting from that point of view. But we have all watched enough football in our lives to know that it is never that simple. And in underground layers throughout Europe you will plan Pep Guardiolas and Arne-Slots counter-offensives. So see what happens, but now let's just enjoy an excellent display.

Daniel: There is a wide theme of the last two or three years in international and club football. It is these superstar teams that give more than teenagers opportunities that people had heard of three months ago, and then those players become a few of the most famous players in the world within a few weeks. Spain with Lamine Yamal clearly lends to the euros, and Barcelona did the same.

It feels that PSG by moving on Messi and Neymar, have increasingly understood that Paris is not only one of the most feverish hotspots for creating talent in world football, but also that if you get those players in it and give them the chance, then you let them bloom. They can peak on 18 or 19, you don't have to wait until they are 22 or 23 to break into the team.

That is perhaps somewhat opposed to how Serie A has always been about the use of young players and give those players a chance because they rely on experience in Italy. The whole framework is that you are in a final, so you need experience: you need your paved guys and you need your Giorgio Chiellinis to get through. But I don't think that's the case.

You can use that exuberance of the youth to act as a complete game changer in a tournament, because people don't know how to defend these players, and they didn't score that much. It seemed that Federico Dimarco had never seen Doue who play football. And he clearly has that, but he has not played a talent that just goes on pure adrenaline and exuberance of the youth.

Tim: For the last whistle they were absolutely continuous and ruthless with their urgent. It was 4-0 and they still went a fifth. Then you let Senny Mayulu come up and score, and his party was just great. In full contrast with Achraf Hakimis degradation for scoring the first, who was simply insane.

But it is their aggression that was so impressive. The Hakimi hits the ball more in the opposition half than in his own half as a right back. It is every time Vitinha got the ball, just was incredibly positive, such as the fast arrow he did for the third goal. It was two one-two, and then he was outside the opposition box that had just been outside his in three seconds.

Duncan: And that must have come from the manager who kept that concept in the players that they don't have to be afraid of making mistakes, which probably reduces the mistakes. Even the things that look like mistakes of PSG Arent errors. They kicked off and immediately kicked it out for a throw -in. They asked the comments, but they actually did a lot this season in competitions. It is almost to give the opposition in the corner. So even the stuff that looks bad is actually in design.

Daniel: I remember there was a quote from Luis Enrique when he was the Spain manager. Unai Simon had made a really bad mistake and Enrique comforted him after the game. And he said, there is a difference between a failure of the process and the failure of implementation. If you make the wrong decision, I am irritated because I want to teach you to make the right decisions. But if you make the right decision and make a mistake, that's fine, that's just a failure of the implementation. You are good enough, so you get that well.

There is something very scary at every football level about playing against a team whose players look like they are enjoying and having fun. Inter looked like they had a plan to set up, but it didn't work and they couldn't shift from it. While the films of Dembele and Doue, even at 1-0, it just looked like they had so much fun.

That is really scary for an opposition because it was as if they were taking the Mick out, and they enjoyed it while they did it.

