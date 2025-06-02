NEW YORK – The Kelley-Harkness Cup has returned to Madison Square Garden for the 10th time this fall before picking up when Red Hot Hockey returns on Saturday, November 29, as announced today by Boston University Director of Athletics Drew Marrochello and Meakem & Smith director of Cornell University Nicki Moore, director of athletics and physical education.

The passionate fan bases of Oude Rivals Boston University and Cornell will collect again in New York City during the Thanksgiving weekend, because Red Hot Hockey has become one of the most important events in college hockey since the debut in 2007.

Puck Drop for this year's match takes place before 8 p.m. Tickets for Red Hot Hockey are available from Wednesday 4 June at noon and can be purchased from the Madison Square Garden Box Office, all Ticketmaster Outlets, via Ticketmaster Charge by telephone (86-858-0008) and www.ticketmaster.com).

Fans can also buy tickets for the Boston University of Cornell Fan sections. Student tickets are available for a discount price at the Agganis Arena Box Office (Boston University) and the Cornell Athletic Ticket Office in Bartels Hall.

“It's great to think that we are preparing to return to Madison Square Garden for the 10th edition of Red Hot Hockey,” said Marrochello. “The success of this event is proof of not only our beautiful partners in Cornell and Madison Square Garden, but also for the fans of both schools that have made this event to circle on the calendar and at the two hockey programs that continue to be one of the best in the country.

“The Red Hot Hockey series has been circled for the Cornellian calendar since 2007 and the 10th game in Madison Square Garden will be extra special,” Moore added. “We are enthusiastic for Casey Jones to lead the team to New York City for the first time in a rematch of the NCAA Regional Final 2025. With two prime ministers, two passionate fan basses and an iconic location, the game will be an incredible experience for alumni, fans and student athletes.” With another historic rivalry. “

More than half of the previous Red Hot Hockey matches took place before sold-out crowds in Madison Square Garden. The inaugural event, attended by 18,200 passionate students, alumni, parents and fans, was a resounding success. Held on November 24, 2007, the members of the Gold Medal-winning American Olympic Hockey Team 1980, including Mike Eruzione, Jack O'Callahan and David Silk van BU, together with Joe Nieuwendyk, a member of the Cornell Athletics and Hockey Halls of Fame.

After Boston University was unbeaten in the first five Red Hot Hockey meetings (3-0-2), Cornell won the last four meetings, including a 2-1 victory in 2023, where the Big Red scored two goals in the third period. The Terriers won in 2007, 2011 and 2013, while in 2009 and 2015 the rivals skated with tires. The Kelley-Harkness Cup, which honors legendary coaches Jack Kelley (BU) and Ned Harkess (Cornell), was introduced 10 years ago.

De rivaliteit tussen Bu en Cornell begon op 10 januari 1925, toen de Terriers een 7-2 overwinning op Beebe Lake in Ithaca verzekerden en matchups bevat in de NCAA-titelwedstrijden in 1967 en 1972. Sinds de Terriers vertrokken van ECAC Hockey om zich bij Hockey East in het seizoen 1984-85 te hebben, hebben de twee SPORADICY SPORADICY Before the First Red Hot Hokkey event. Madison Square Garden, the home base of the New York Rangers of the NHL and NBAs New York Knicks, has served the location for this showcase since its foundation.

BU and Cornell are the only two schools in the I Herenhockey division that won at least one NCAA tour lady in each of the last three years, with the terriers made the Frozen Four every time. The Terriers defeated the Big Red twice in an NCAA-Regional Final in the past three seasons, including a 3-2 Overtime victory in Toledo, Ohio, last March on the way to the national title match. Each of the last 12 meetings between the Big Red and the Terriers has been decided by two goals or less, including four consecutive matches of one goal.

“Celebrating the 10th edition of the biennial Red Hot Hockey underlines the strong appetite for college hockey in New York City,” said Joel Fisher, Executive Vice President, selection events and activities, MSG Entertainment. “As the home base of the very best in Sport and Entertainment, Madison Square Garden is proud to organize the legendary rivalry between Boston University and Cornell again for this milestone game, and we are looking forward to another electric atmosphere with the Passionate College Hockey fans of New York.”

Both schools are multi -year powerhouses in university hockey, which combine for 355 victories and a .650 profit percentage in the past decade. Boston University has won the National Championship five times (1971, 1972, 1978, 1995 and 2009), while Cornell has twice claimed the title (1967 and 1970). Together, these two schools have produced more than 100 NHL players, including prominent names such as New York Rangers President Chris Drury, New Rangers -head coach Mike Sullivan, Jack Eichel and Macklin Celebrini (BU), together with Ken Dryden, Joe Nieuwendyk and the current NHL players Morgan Barron and Sam Malinski (Cornell).

“Experiencing playing at MSG for the first time since 2009 was better than I remembered,” said Casey Jones '90, who will introduce his first season as the Jay R. Bloom '77 head coach of Cornell Men's Ice Hockey. “What this game has started to mean our program and our alumni is incredible. The Lynah believers are the best fans in university hockey and you can see how athletics can connect our alumni with our university. This year with BU, it should be another great battle in the most famous arena in the world.”