



Dubai, United Arab Emirates (AP) All Cricket games of Pakistan in the 50-over ladies world cup will be in Neutral Sri Lanka. India is organizing the tournament from September 30th-November. 2, but political tensions mean that Pakistan will not touch the bottom of India, even when it reaches the final. The same hybrid model was used in the men's champions Trophy organized by Pakistan in February March. India only played in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, where it also played and won the final. Political ties between the neighbors have been particularly tense in recent months, with the countries falling back from the war In May. Bengaluru, Visakhapatnam, Guwahati and Indore organize world cup competitions in India, and Colombo, Sri Lanka, is the neutral location, announced the International Cricket Council on Monday. The tournament starts in Bengaluru with a game with host India. Bengaluru will also organize the second semifinal on October 30. Guwahati has the first semifinal, but Colombo will stand -byy if Pakistan is eligible Bengaluru will also organize the final, but if Pakistan reaches that stage, Colombo will be the location. The eight participating teams are India, title defender Australia, England, South Africa, New -Zeeland, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh and Pakistan. Pakistan and Bangladesh took the last two places in the qualifications in Lahore after the West India missed the Netto Run-rate to Bangladesh. 2026 Ladies T20 World Cup The Ovaal in London will organize both semi -finals of the World Cup World of Ladies on 30 June and 2 July next year, and Lords is organizing the final on July 5. The tournament starts on June 12 in Edgbaston. Manchester, Leeds, Bristol and Southampton are the other locations of the 24-day tournament. There will be 12 teams, two more than last October in the VAE. Australia, England, India, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West -India and title defender New -Zealand have qualified. The remaining four places will be decided next year in a qualifying tournament. AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcasted, rewritten or re -distributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.news-gazette.com/pakistan-to-play-all-games-of-india-based-womens-cricket-world-cup-in-neutral-sri/article_e7004d1d-8dc9-51dc-bc30-8d79c3d845db.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos