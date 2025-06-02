Charlottesville, va. Virginia Mens Tennis Sophomore Dylan Dietrich and first -year Rafael Jdar have qualified for this year ATP Next Gen Accelerator program, such as today (2 June) announced by the Intercollegiatate Tennis Association.

The ATP Next Gen Accelerator program was founded in 2023 to accelerate the Professional Development Pathway for players in the American Collegiate System, again the colleague student-Tathletes of men will offer a chance to start their professional career on the ATP Challenger Tour.

Players arranged in the top 20 of the ITA Final Singles rankings that have completed their education will receive a maximum of eight accelerator spots on Challenger 50 and 75 tournaments, with opportunities divided between main draw (top 10) and qualifying (11-20). Players who reach the quarterfinals or better the individual NCAA Division I Tennis Championship are also eligible for the Accelerator program if they are not already eligible via their ITA ranking order.

Players who stay in education and qualify for the program get six chances for six months (JulyCember), so that they can benefit from the program during their lectures outside the season and parts of their individual autumn season.

Jdar, the ACC-first year student of the year, ended the season with the highest singles ranking in the ACC, which came in at number 4. In January he came to the team, he posted a 19-3 record this year. He went 15-2 at the top court of Singles and took four victories for opponents ranked in the Singles Top 10. After dropping his first game of the season, he won his next 17 completed singles matches.

Dietrich ended the year with a career-high no. 19 singles ranking. He qualified for the NCAA Singles Championship in the fall for the second consecutive season and led the team this year in Singles victories with 24. He ended with an 18-5 singles record in double matches with a 12-2 Mark on Court Two.