



During the Hylo Champions League Final 4, sensational news spread like a running fire through the Saarlandhalle Saarbrckenand shortly thereafter, the headlines echoed all over the world: 1. FC Saarbrckken TT signed Paris 2024 Olympic Fan Zhendong for the coming season.

How did it happen?

Patrick (Franziska) and fan have a great relationship. It doesn't matter who wins when they play, they always text with a little talk. Patrick said jokes, come on, come with me in Germany. And suddenly we had contact with him. Everything moved so quickly, the general director Nicolas Barrois remembered.

That was only two and a half weeks ago when we talked to him for the first time. Then things started to move quickly. Yesterday I couldn't believe it when I saw the signed contract. It was the first time I saw that his signature felt surrealistically. And then it just exploded. It was all about CCTV in China, everywhere in the media in Germany and throughout Europe.

The signing sent shock waves through the tennis world of the table.

Our coach Jimmy told me that China was about this in a frenzy. It is amazing news not only for Germany, but for Europe and worldwide for table tennis. I really believe that this will bring the German competition and Champions League to the next level.

Fans Moving was completed just in time for competition registration.

We had to submit the final registration for the German competition yesterday, so it had to be done quickly. Now we are going to plan fan with fan about his availability. He will still play national matches in China and must be there for a few weeks, so coordinate everything accordingly.

Fan also wants to integrate in European life.

He really loves Germany. He is excited to be here with Patrick and to be shown. I think hell also spends time with Tells and Darkotelyll to help him get a sense of life in Europe.

Patrick Franziska shared his excitement about Games alongside Fan Zhendong:

If you think of his level, there is not much to say that everyone knows. It is a huge honor for all of us to have him in our club. That he chose to come to Germany and to Saarbrcken means a lot. I will try to show him all the nice places in Saarbrcken and Saarlandparis, not far either! I just want him to feel good and have a great time here.

Franziska laughed while he added:

Maybe he can even show me a bit of his footwork and how I can hit a good forehand and backhand.

We do not yet know how many matches hell can play, but after the signing became official, we spoke on the phone and he was really happy, excited, excited and ready for a new adventure. We all feel honored and do our best to give something back, train well with him and show him a little Germany.

The meaning of the transfer is not lost on Franziska:

It's a milestone. Yes, we had top Chinese players in the Beforeshang competition, for example, but fan Zhendong is at a different level. What Nico [BARROIS] managed to take a fan and organize this last Fouris incredibly. I usually immediately get answers from him to WhatsApp, but this time he was silent, so I knew he was under a lot of pressure. But this is incredible for our club, for German table tennis and for the entire sport in Europe. It is not much bigger than this.

