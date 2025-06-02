



Melbourne, Australia (AP) It is a big showstopper. Two-time World Cup champion Glenn Maxwell has retired from one-day international cricket in an attempt to play a role in Australia's Push for a Twenty20 World Title next year. The 36-year-old Maxwell played 149 odis for Australia in a lasting career that is memorable to him undefeated double century in the World Cup 2023, Make his unconventional shot and his brilliant field parties. Cricket Australia confirmed Maxwells' decision on Monday. He scored 3,990 points on a strike-rate of 126.70, the second best in ODI history, and placed four centuries in the format. His 2018 balls against Afghanistan in 2023 are not helping Australia to save his World Cup campaign in India. Maxwell said that the physical toll of the ODI game, which can last up to eight hours and can be played on Korte Ommkeers, began to influence on his field power and he did not think Hed was reaching the World Cup 2027. I always said that I would not hand over my position if I had the feeling that I was still good enough to play. I didn't just want to hold a few series and almost play for selfish reasons, Maxwell said. The Australian selectors move in such a clear direction, he said, so the pension confirmation gives them the best look at what the line -up leads to that next world cup. I know how important that planning is. The big show Maxwell played seven cricket tests, but his ability to score quickly and produce shots to use holes in the field were more ideal for the so-called white ball formats ODI and T20 where bowling and field restrictions come into play for aggressive battles. His fast -fire batting earned him the big show of the show that remained in the domestic media. He is a popular character inside and outside Sportstadions. He also had to miss competitions due to injuries in the event of accidents outside the field, including a concussion on the World Cup 2023 after he had fallen from one wave cart And walked broken leg at a birthday party in Melbourne in November 2022. Australia selection chairman George Bailey said that the level of natural talent and skills was remarkable. His energy in the field, undervalued power with the ball and the lifespan has been fantastic, Bailey said. What stands out even more is his passion for and dedication to play for Australia. Fortunately, he still has a lot to offer Australia in the T20 format. Cricket Australia, Chief Executive Todd Greenberg, said Maxwell had one of the most exciting and influential one -day international career. Glenns Ballistic Batting has illuminated the cricket world and was one of the cornerstones of Australia, constantly success in the 50-over game, including his heroic role in the World Cup-Triumph 2023, Greenberg said. Just like with other greats of the game, crowds have come to the site to see Glenn Bat and to be inspired children to pick up a bat after he had seen him with a breathtaking range of shots on the sword. ___ AP Cricket: https://apnews.com/hub/cricket

