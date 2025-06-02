Sports
Senior and Freshman Unlock Championship Formula with new Trier Tennis
The third time is a charm, but nobody talks about the tenth.
For the new Trier -Senior Chris Ackerman, the tenth was a champion just like him.
Ackerman came from a State Doubles Championship as a junior and this season needed a new partner and played with nine other teammates before forgot about Jayden Dussias, the only first -year student at the Varsity schedule.
“After Jayden and I took a tough road in our first match (against a central duo from Hinsdale), I thought we had the resilience and chemistry needed to go in the State Tournament,” Ackerman said.
The instincts of the senior, supported by the Trust of New Trier's Coaching Staff, were proven on Friday-Saturday 30-31, when he and Dusias were an unbeaten IHSA Class 2A tournament with a 7-6 (3), 7-5 victory against Nicholas Marringa and Kyle McCaine also closed, also Van Hinsdale.
The Trevians duo succeeded a chaotic first-class victory with a more surgical second-set triumph, winning all six games they served and eventually breaking the Serve of Central with the set at 5-5.
“The first set I felt that we played with more despair, played from behind … It was almost like we were stable,” Ackerman said. “The second set was more control, more simple postures. The games were much faster and from an intensity position I thought the teams were more about it.”
Ackerman gave great honor to new Trier coaches Tad Eckert (head coach) and Brent Saltzman for calling the right in-match adjustments, such as a change in an “Aussie formation”, in which Ackerman and Dussias (Serveer) were on the same side of the court to disturb an opponent's return play.
Apart from the game strategy, Dussias said that the adversity of the team in the tournament helped them in the last game.
Ackerman and Dussias rode due to their first three games before they conquered challenges in the quarterfinals (Hersey's Andrew Weber and Jakub Pasielak) and semi -final (Glenbroook North's Troy Kaneshiro and Max Manoshin) rounds. The TREVS pair dropped the middle sets in both games before it responded to progress.
“I almost felt that it wasn't bad to drop the set to GBN,” said Dussias. “Being down did not feel too much pressure after that game with Hersey.”
Ackerman has won the first dual Doubles champion of New Trier since Mack Reynolds and Adam Rubenstein between 2000 and 2002 three straight State titles. A four -time state champion, Rubenstein also won with various partners and won a title with Joe Smeeton in 1999.
Ackerman and Dussias earned 14 of the 19 -Teampoints of New Trier, good enough for fourth place in general, a performance that the Trevians have completed with only two State Reports. The other, double team Casey Fenner and Brennant Plunkett, took four victories in the tournament, including three in the background.
Hinsdale Central (34 points) won the tournament for the fourth consecutive season and the sixth time in the last seven attempts. New Trier won it in 2021. Conant (26), Hersey (22), New Trier (19) and Glenbrook South and Stevenson (17 each) followed in this year's rankings.
New Trier had won a trophy (Top-three Finish) the previous 10 State Tournaments (two scoops, four seconds, four thirds) and also finished fourth in 2013.
Loyola Academy earned seven team points and went 16th in the team classification. PJ Barry won three straight matches to start the tournament for HE Ramblers, while the Double Team Peter Alexhouse and Alex Floro collected a rear victory.
Highland Park also ended with seven points. Blake Gold, a former Doubles champion (2023), went 3-2 in the weekend and Andrew Rosenfeld and Jarrod Cohen won their opening match.
