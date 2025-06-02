Denver Hockey announces 2024-25 Team Awards

Denver The Hockey program of the University of Denver revealed its Honors from 2024-25 on Saturday at the 68th annual Awards banquet in Magness Arena. Second -year defender ZEEV BUIM was called the Bill Masterton MVP and also picked up the Keith Magnuson Best Defensive Player Award, while Junior Forward Jared Wright was recognized as the Dr. Ken Bredesen the most sporting player for a third consecutive season.

The full list of Du Hockey's 2024-25 Award winners:

Buim Was a hat trick finalist from Hobey Baker Award and tied the NCAA lead in scoring between defenders with 48 points with 35 assists and a career-high 13 goals. A repeated first-team All-American, Buium led all the rear protectors in assists and only followed fellow teammate Jack Devine In helpers in the nation. The Native San Diego, California, registered several points in 13 games and registered three points in a competition five times during the year. In general, he picked up points in 30 of the 41 games he played and achieved 38 points (13g/25a) in the last 31 trips and 16 points (7g/9a) in the last 14 games. Buuum finished third in the NCAA in Average Ice Age (27:03), including skating 51:41 in double overthime loss for the final national champion Western Michigan in the NCAA Frozen four semi -final. The defender is also in second place on the pioneers in penalty minutes (44), third in blocked shots (50) and celebrated with a plus-17 rating. He signed a three -year contract on entry level with the Minnesota Wild on April 13 and ended his collegial career in 10th place in the course of the score by a Du Defenseman with 98 points (24g/74A) most by a pioneer Blueliner in their first two seasons in their first two seasons in their first two seasons In their first two seasons in their first two seasons in their first two seasons. He finished 10th in Denver's record book for career assists by a D-Man (74).

To refuse was only the third DU player who led the NCAA in scoring after placing career heights with 57 points and 44 assists, where he came to Bobby Brink in 2021-22 (57 points) and Ed Beers in 1981-82 (84 points). Also a repeated first-team All-American and Hobey Baker Award Top-10 finalist, Devine was also the first Denver player to record back-to-back 50-point seasons since Daryn McBride in 1987-88 (58) and 1988-89 (51) and two of only six-point campaigns. Ignored several points in 17 trips. He scored 13 goals, including 11 markers after the new year and ran seven times in a nine-game route of 14 March 14. Devine won the NCHC scoring time with 32 points (11g/21a) in 24 conference matches and led the team with 27 Power-Play points (5G/22A). The senior signed a three -year entry level with the Florida Panthers on 12 April and ended his career at Denver as the highest scoring player in the modern era of the program. Devine is in 12th place in team history with 163 points and is ninth with 106 assists, while he is also one of the only 10 du skaters who registered 50 goals, 100 assists and 150 points in their time at DU.

Reer Led all the first -year students in scoring with 11 goals and 10 assists for 21 points and was the only Rookie that appeared in all 44 games during the campaign. In general, the attacker finished sixth in the team in goals and ninth in points, while also adding 15 blocked shots, placed a plus-17 rating and the pioneers led with a .186 shooting percentage. The Glenview, Illinois, Native only took two penalty minutes during the year, the only consistent player who reached that figure. Reeder made his NCAA debut on 5 October in Alaska Anchorage and scored his first collegial goal in his second game on October 6 in UAA, where he achieved the performance on his 19th birthday.

Caponi Suitable for a fifth season at Denver as a graduate student and ended his career as a leader of the program of all time in played games. The attacker served as an alternative captain in the team in each of the past two years, the former former teammate Ryan Barrows Games-playing record by skating in his 169th game on 8 February in Arizona State. In general, Caponi played games in 185, bound for the second most in the NCAA history. The Milwaukee, Wisconsin, native corresponded to a career high with five goals and added four assists while appearing in 42-of-44 games. He missed his first and only games of the season on December 6-7 in West Michigan due to an injury in the lower body after playing in 62 consecutive trips that date from the 2022-23 season. Caponi walked up the pioneers with 65 penalty minutes and added 25 blocked shots as he concentrated the fourth rule of the team between a few freshmen Hagen Burrows And Jake Fisher . He ended with 37 points (18 g/19a) and 179 penalty minutes in his time at Denver.

Ashcroft Records recorded with four goals and eight assists for 12 points while skating in all 44 games. The second-year defender made three game-winning markers, the first such goals of his collegial career. He scored his first game -winning goal in the third period on 25 October against Wisconsin. For the first time in his career, he recorded points in back-to-back games by scoring the game winner on December 14, versus Colorado College and on January 4 in Maine, with the last with 20 seconds in regulation. The St. Albert, Alberta, Native registered his first of two career multi-point trips against Omaha on 1 February with a goal and an assist to count a personal best three assists on 16 March versus CC in Game 3 of the NCHC quarterfinals.

Wright Will be the fourth player of Denver for the Most Sports-Awal Award from Dr. Ken Bredesen to earn for three consecutive seasons, which becomes a member of Bryan Vines (2000-2002), Gabe Levin (2014-2016) and Colin Staub (2017-2019). Also a finalist for the NCHC Sportsmanship Award last year, Wright led all du Forwards with 75 shots on goals while blocking 28 shots and only six penalty minutes, the most importantly on the team among players to see a considerable ice age. The Burnsville, Minnesota, Native played all 44 games and amounted to 17 points during the campaign on nine goals and eight assists. The Junior Forward registered career heights with two assists (bound) and three points (1G/2A) against Omaha on 1 February and ended his career with 54 points (32G/22A) and nine game-winning goals after signing a three-year entry contract with the Los Angeles Kings on 14 April. 2023.

Buckberger Was the recipient of the NCAA Elite 90 Award for having the highest cumulative figure average among participants in the 2025 Frozen Four (4.0). A member of the NCHC Academic All-Conference Team and an NCHC Distingughed Scholar-Athlete, Buckberger also produced on the ice during his second season. The defender registered career -best with nine goals and 30 points, while also adding 21 assists, in the top 10 of the team and third among Du defenders in each of the three score categories. The Saskatoon, Saskatchewan, Native finished in fifth place in the NCAA with a plus-30 rating and led the team in plus/min before he ran a seasonal, upper body injury on March 22 vs. Western Michigan in the NCHC Frozen Faceoff Championship game. Buckberger had skated in the first 41 outings of 2024-25 before the three NCAA tournament matches missed and had played in each of the first 85 games of his collegial career.

RadfordAn alum in Denver, received the Daniel Ritchie Spirit Award, who honors an alumnus or friend of Denver Hockey who embodies the spirit of Du Chancellor Daniel Ritchie to not only give back financially to the school, but with time and effort.

In addition to this year's prize winners, the graduates of the team and departing players who signed professional contracts gave sincere speeches about their time at DU and what it meant to be for the pioneers.