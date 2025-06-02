Tennis emphasizes rock, but Ben Shelton and Frances Tiafoe want what Carlos Alcaraz has

Roland Garros, Paris, they are two of the largest showmen in tennis. One is an artist. The other is a Decathlete/Quarterback Hybrid that has landed in one way or another on a tennis court and has made it at home.

Focus on the ridiculously sharp corner shots, the Flying Smashes, the Houwitser Forehands on the entire run. The people who make tennis height points had a lot of material to work with from the start of the fourth round battle between Carlos Alcaraz and Ben Shelton at the French Open.

Alcaraz, 22, already has four Grand Slam titles and seems to be destined for much more. He was number 1 in the world and has a record of 7-4 against the player who now holds that place, Jannik Sinner.

The challenge for Shelton is to get a part of it, to deal with what he already has: 150 MPH serves, tons of energy, many existing highlights and lots of Box Office start -up power. There is a reason why TNT, the American broadcaster for the tournament, his coach and father, Bryan Shelton, connected during his competitions.

There are moments when he looks so close to the upper table, and others when he seems as far away when his number 13 ranking suggests. He saves his best things for the Grand Slams, but he would probably have to win events more often than he is.

After a 7-6 (8), 6-3, 4-6, 6-4 defeat, he said this was closest to Alcaraz, who all won their competitions. Most of the pressure I thought I applied. The most comfortable I felt in the basic exchanges. The best I hit my open attitude backhand when he was busy there, said Shelton.

I don't want to be disrespectful and just be, such as, yes, I am there, but I feel that I am almost starting to win some competitions, to let boys run more often for their money and have these deeper runs more consistent.

He did not have to look far for company in that mission.

While Shelton won some fighting, but lost his war, Frances Tiafoe, a countryman with a similar star foot, made his last game for Grand Slam Bonafides. He rammed past Germanys Daniel Altmaier on his way to a first French open quarterfinals. Tiafoe plays Lorenzo Musetti, the no. 8 seed that Holger Rune survived in an exhibition of Klei-Court pattern play and cat-en-muistnis while Tiafoe and Shelton Debriefden on what had fallen.



Frances Tiafoe is in the French open quarterfinals for the first time. (Christian Poujoulat / AFP via Getty images)

Shelton's exit from the French open Sunday was filled with companionship and smiling and hugs and lots of good feeling. It was also creepy similar to his exit at the last Grand Slam, the Australian Open.

He came into the hands of sinner in the semi -final. In that match, Shelton served for the first set at 6-5, to make Sinner raise his level, to draw the break and take Shelton from the early edge. In this, Shelton even remained with Alcaraz through the first 12 games and almost 90 percent of the tiebreak that followed them. He had three set points, one of them on his serve.

On all three, Alcaraz was just as better and forced a backhand in the Net van Shelton on the best chance of the Americans. Then Alcaraz achieved the set by doing something that few other players can go on the planet.

Shelton has developed an annoying sticky hand that bounces somewhere between the ankles and the center of their shins. Normally it forces them to play a defense shot in an answer. Not Alcaraz. He almost produced a kill shot with his racket on the floor, so that so much speed and top spider generated that Shelton never had a chance.

Hed played Alcaraz for almost 70 minutes to a draw and came away and looked up at a mountain that had become bigger and steeper than when he started the climb. The one time he was given a lead by breaking Alcarazs, had to rise 3-1 in the third set, Alcaraz immediately grabbed it back. He did this in the next game, by winning one of those points intended for YouTube. Shelton, sprining to his left, got a Forehand Cross-Court on a corner so sharp that most players would have viewed it on the way, degree hose in hand.

Not Alcaraz. From five feet outside the double rise, the defending champion slid into a backhand -drop -Shot and placed the ball just over the net. Shelton ran for it, only to break into a big smile when he realized that he had no hope of getting there. Alcaraz withdrew to 3-3, won the next three games and went on two sets. He thought he was somewhere between 15 and 40 minutes away from the rest of his evening and his tournament. Time to move.

Shelton had other thoughts. He broke Alcaraz again and stealed the third set with a handy blocked backhand -backing of serve who was a sign of progress for a player who struggled in that department. But Alcaraz soon withdrew the momentum and took care of business in four, his evening delayed with three -quarters one hour after a nice afternoon.

We entertain people, Alcaraz said on the field after his victory. For me it is great to have Ben in the neighborhood.

He would say that.

The reasons for being bullish about Shelton will continue to exist. He is only 22, in his third full season on the Tour. He did not play tennis with any level of seriousness until he was about 13 and in high school. Alcaraz had an agent and was already spoken as the next, next big thing at that age.

Shelton hardly played Junior Tennis outside of Florida and did not leave the country for tennis or even a vacation, until he qualified for the Australian Open six months after he stopped university as the NCAA Mens individual champion in the summer of 2022.

He quickly became very good. But he knows there is a considerable gap between him and the top. HES 1-9 against Alcaraz, Sinner and Djokovic together, his only victory that came against Sinner in 2023, before the Italian the all overliters World No. 1 became he is now.

Shelton still has a lot away for his own transformation.

I am not yet a complete Klei-Court player, I am not an end product, he said last week in a press conference, after his first round victory over Lorenzo Sonego, who cost five sets.

There are still things we are talking about to improve to play at the top and give myself opportunities to win tournaments. Although I now make some deep runs in Clay-Court events, and I have a title on Clay, there are just many things that I constantly try to improve and work on, he said.

That work is not limited to clay, and his work that Shelton is willing to do. He is a big fan and friend of Tiafoe, but he doesn't want to sign for his career at the moment. Tiafoe is 27 with a hurdle fans and a career of highlights, but he has sometimes struggled with motivation. He thought that Hed now has a big title that Hed has the trophies that fit his fame.

That is what everyone told him would happen when he shot in the top 30 at the age of 19. He said after his victory over Altmaier that he does not believe that there is a gap between him and the top players that he can still win the biggest tournaments, although he has only one victory against Sinner and one against Alcaraz, each comes three years ago. He took Alcaraz closer to the edge than Shelton once in it and went up two sets to one against him in last year Wimbledon. Alcaraz crept to the fourth set that day and then turned on the naggers in the fifth.

That is not really my concern, playing the best guys in the world, he said after the winning Sunday. I don't fear them. I don't really feel that their level is so much better than mine. I know what I can do on a certain day.

So maybe he will be this tournament. Maybe Shelton will be one day.

Win or loss, there will be numerous highlights if they try to climb even higher.

(Top photo: / getty images)