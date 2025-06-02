Sports
Dates, locations and large collisions set
By more January
The stage is officially set for the 13th edition of the ICC World Cup for Cricket Ladies, with the International Cricket Council announcing important data and locations for the 2025 tournament.
The 50-over Global Showcase, which is released from 30 September to 2 November, will be disputed at five locations in India and Sri Lanka, with eight of the world's top teams.
The tournament is a return to India for the first time in more than ten years.
Five locations, two countries, one trophy
This year's tournament is played in four Indian cities of Bengaluru, Guwahati, Indore and Visakhapatnamband Colombo, Sri Lanka.
R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo will only organize competitions if Pakistan goes on to the Knock Rondes, a nod to current logistical considerations. Pakistans Group Stage luminaires are also held exclusively in Sri Lanka.
Australia, England, India, New Zealand, South Africa and Sri Lanka earned a direct qualification, while Bangladesh and Pakistan insured their places through the World Cup qualification matches in Lahore earlier this year.
The knockout phase is built with flexibility: the first semifinal will take place in Guwahati or Colombo on 29 October, with the second semifinal planned for October 30 in Bengaluru.
The final confrontation is locked before November 2, which is held in Bengaluru or Colombo, depending on the team development.
Defending champion Australia will arrive with high expectations and a target on their backs. After having defeated the title of 2022 in Zeeland by beating England, the Aussies remain the most decorated team in the history of the tournaments, with seven titles of 12 editions.
Jay Shah, ICC chairman, confirmed the use of organizations to grow the women's game and said: fans have shown great support for the women's game in recent years, and I am sure they will start planning these showpieces now that they have important dates and locations. Women's Cricket is paramount in our vision, and we are convinced that these two upcoming tournaments will not only retain the incredible momentum that we have built in recent years, but tiling to greater heights.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.si.com/onsi/cricket/news-feed-page/women-s-cricket-world-cup-2025-dates-venues-and-major-clashes-set-01jwrwvzgt4w
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Map: 5.8 earthquake leaves Türkiye
- Trumps The man to man to man will not work on XI, says the former assistant
- Indo-Pak conflict: PM Modi went after Donald Trumps’s call, said Rahul Gandhi
- Max Homa carries his own bag and just falls below us open
- Sartell, Foley, Becker competing capable of
- Record highs: Research shows increased use of cannabis among older adults
- Avantika Malik shares how she and Imran Khan co-coparer without being in terms of discussion
- Trump pushes trade agreements while the world economy takes a hit
- The Moment Thief at the Boris Johnson wig tries to steal LEGO 750
- Economist: pay attention to the impact of deflation | Tempo.co
- Nagad88 – Thousands of players are trusted throughout Bangladesh for real victories
- Mastering virtual tracks for betting lovers in motorsport