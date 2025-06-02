Fauquier Co. Teacher, coach asked nude photos of students, football players





Bobby Hix, a teacher at Kettle Run High School, was arrested on Monday morning.

Fauquier County, va. A high school teacher and football coach was arrested, months after allegations appeared and several football coaches were placed on leave. On March 7, the Fauquier County Sheriff office told the County Public School System that was made a report against a Ketelrun high school employee. Gary Robert “Bobby” Hix, 28, worked at Kettle Run High School as a science teacher and as an assistant football coach. On March 11, Hix, together with gym teacher and main football coach Charlie Porterfield, was placed with administrative leave. A third, unnamed football coach was later also taken leave. In the next three months, the police have interviewed people and assessed social media records and electronic devices. Now the police say they have discovered that HIX had asked students and football players that he supervised, both minors and adults, for nude images via the social media app Snapchat. On Snapchat, photos and texts disappear after a certain time, unless they are stored by one of the parties. The police said that HIX also took care of students, who they described as “the trust of a child, the isolation of them, giving gifts and/or sharing secrets to make them feel special and to create a situation in which the abuse seems normal or acceptable.” On Monday morning, Hix was arrested and accused of using the communication system crime to facilitate certain violations in which children are involved. He is held without a band in the Fauquier County Adult Detention Center. Superintendent of Fauquier County Public Schools Major Warner said the school is working with the police. Placing the families in us to protect and care for their children is holy, and every violation of that trust is unbearable, Warner said in a press release. We work completely together at the Sheriffs Office and take all suitable personnel campaigns to tackle this issue and to guarantee the continuous safety of our students. When the research started in March, school board member Clay Campbell posted a message for the Kettle Run Community on Facebook. “This is a terrible time for our community. I am not a adviser, but I am here for everyone who wants to talk, hang out, be an ear to listen or just staring at each other. We need each other more than ever. Please take a message, send me a message, what you need, what you need with this. He also recorded a statement from the president of the school, Aidan Pickett. “Recent events in our community have shocked us, but at the same time they have strengthened the ties that make our community here at Kettle Run so strong,” Pickett wrote. “In these difficult times, I ask that we are all there as much as possible. If you have a hard time, please know that you are not alone; help and support are always within reach. This is a time for unity, no distribution or hostility. I love you all. Together we will endure this.” The police explicitly said that this is not an isolated case and that they are looking for more victims. Researchers ask everyone who has received inappropriate messages or images from Hix to call 540-422-8650 and talk to the Sheriff's Office Criminal Investigations Division.



