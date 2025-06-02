French Open Summary: Mirra Andreeva, Daria Kasatkina and Tennis Friends

Follow the Athletics French Open Coverage

On day nine, two good friends showed the two sides of knowing each other's competitions, a day of freshness arrived for two quarter -finalists and a window of opportunities opened for Jannik Sinners Next opponent.

How two friends become in opponents

Unless you are Zheng Qinwen, who strategically decided that she cannot be friends with someone during the WTA tour because it would make it too difficult with them, it ultimately happens a big match against a buddy.

On Monday it was Mirra Andreeva and Daria Kasatkinas. For the 18-year-old Andreeva, Kasatkina, with a decade more wear on her tires, has become an important role model. They are both Russian by birth and irreverent souls through spirit. Andreeva often appears on Kasatkinas vlog that documents her escapades during the Tour.

Last fall, Kasatkina Andreeva comforted after he defeated her in the Ningbo final. No consolation is needed anymore. Andreeva, now the world No. 6, is 11 places for Kasatkina. When she defeated her in the round of 16 on Monday, Kasatkina threw her wristband to the teenager when they just approached it after Andreevas won Straight sets.

Andreeva thought it was great. Playing against a friend is easier than it ever was.

I don't know what has changed, but today wasn't that hard to, you know, my way of thinking to change and step on the field and to be opponents, she said.

I managed to tell myself that I play against the ball, not against the opponent. I just tried to concentrate on the ball that I had to hit.

For Kasatkina, a regular practice partner for Andreeva, an adjustment can be in order, especially with Andreeva de Rouwen.

If I am responsible for her adulthood, I have to remain silent now, she said.

Matt Futterman

Two players who needed a fast day to get their wish

Given the problems that the Dutch player Tallon Griekspoor has previously given Alexander Zverev World No. 3, Novak Djokovic would be hoping for more of the same. When Zverev and Griekspoor met at Roland-Garros last year, the competition went to a fifth set of tiebreak. The duo also went in three sets in the Indian Wells, California earlier this year.

Djokovic opened on Monday of 16 on the French, knew that if he could pass Cameron Norrie, the winner of the latest episode of Griekspoor vs. Zverev. Another battle would suit him well.

Another consecutive battle looked possible early, when Greek Spoor 3-0 broke early. But earlier that day, the Dutchman had suffered a belly injury in practice in practice and after 13 games he had to retire when you find 6-4, 3-0. A nice bonus for Zverev, who wants the rest he can get before the big tests.



Novak Djokovic came to the French open quarterfinals without spending too much precious energy. (Alain Jocard / AFP via Getty images)

Zverev said after beating Greek Spoor that he would see Djokovics matching Norrie, and he would also hope for a tiring, long -term affair. Given the ability of Norries to run all day and to turn competitions into exhaustion wars, he may have had some hope.

He was disappointed when Djokovic left a 6-2, 6-3, 6-2 victory in two hours and 14 minutes.

Djokovic and Zverev must be well equipped for Wednesday meeting, which should ensure a competitive, very physical match. When they met on the Australian Open in January, the first set only took 81 minutes before Djokovic withdrew with the hamstring injury that Hed had picked up against Carlos Alcaraz in the previous round.

Zverev knows that this time hell is confronted with a much less physically compromised Djokovic.

Charlie Eccleshare

Do the quarterfinals have an unexpected test for Jannik Sinner?

Mens World No. 1 Jannik Sinner has only lost 11 games in his last two games, and he was almost as dominant in his 6-1, 6-3, 6-4 victory over Andrey Rublev on Monday because he had been against Ji Leheka in the previous round.

Rublev, the no. 17 Seed, and Leheka, the world no. 34, are by no means weak opposition, but they are one -dimensional. Rublev and Leheka play the same style as Sinner, and he does just about everything better than she does. Both tried the Italian too outdated; They continued to shake their heads in the uselessness of their approach.

There is currently not exactly a winning strategy to beat Sinner, apart from being Carlos Alcaraz, but the next opponent, Alexander Bublik, has some of the tools that make Alcaraz such a difficult opponent. What discomfits sinner are his changes in the rhythm: being asked to touch balls with different heights, speeds and spins is one of the few tennis questions that he does not yet have to answer completely, especially on clay.

Bublik, a Mercurial talent from Kazakhstan, is able to ask that question. He has a huge service and power off the ground, but he is also one of the most difficult, most unpredictable players on the Tour. He Brees no. 5 Seed Jack Drapers Brain in a four-set victory Monday and will ask Sinner different questions than the minimal Rublev and Lehecka have asked in recent days.

It is difficult to argue for Bublik who ultimately wins the competition, but it has better evidence than being able to collect just about everyone else in the ATP Top 30.

Charlie Eccleshare

What Madison Keys sees in her next opponent and countryman

There are numerous layers for the coming quarter -final matchup between Coco Gauff and Madison Keys.

It is a matchup of styles between the two most recent Grand Slam champions from the US, it is also a matchup between two women who have lived the hype to be the next big thing.

Keys has had the advantage to view live. She has been known Gauff since she was a pre-teenager and has seen her evolve from a hot prospect to a seasoned professional, the same that she had to do about a decade earlier.

I am always really impressed by the fact that she is doing so well, because she had even more success and more media attention than me, and I know it was absolutely very difficult for me, Keys said Monday after beating another young American prospect, Hailey Baptiste, in straight sets.

I feel that you are looking at her, and she just takes it all in step and just keeps 100 percent hair, and I am always really impressed.

Matt Futterman

(Top photo of Daria Kasatkina and Mirra Andreeva: Robert Prange / Getty Images)