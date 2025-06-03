Sports
Pakistan Crush Bangladesh 3-0 in T20i series with fearless cricket display
By Shah Faisal
Pakistan defeated Bangladesh 3-0 in the T20i series, with a daring and modern approach to cricket with white balls. Pakistan played with clarity, trust and intention and dominated all three games with striking versions of emerging stars and experienced players.
While Bangladesh staggered with inconsistent versions and missed opportunities, especially in the third T20i, where they were not in use of a platform to post more than 200, the consistency of the performance of Pakistan noticed.
Modern approach and youthful energy drive Pakistan forward
Pakistans aggressive strategy was reflected in their fearless batting, especially with the promotion of young talents. Hassan Nawaz and Mohammad Haris were of great importance in reforming the Pakistan Top and Central Order Dynamics.
Hassan Nawaz impressed essential contributions in the first two T20Is and played an important role in setting up important goals. In the meantime, Haris wrote History in the third T20i and scored his first T20i century. His hundred marked him as the first non-opener to scored a T20 century for Pakistan and the second fastest T20i Century Maker in the history of the country.
Shadab Khan and Abrar Ahmed Spark Bowling Revival
With the ball, Pakistan saw promising signs of a change. Shadab Khan, under pressure after a few lean years, began to discover his shape again with tight spells and important wickets. Although he still has room for improvement, the return to this series will increase his self -confidence.
Abrar Ahmed continued to build his reputation as a reliable spinner with white balls. His control in the middle overs during the second T20i was crucial in containing the score of Bangladeshs. Given the prolonged need of Pakistan for a specialized spinner post-saed ajmal, Abrars-growing consistency could make him a supporting pillar in the team.
Mike Hesson's Impact: a new era of aggressive White-Ball Cricket
Newly named head coach Mike Hesson has made a quick impression. His clear support of an aggressive and attacking style in white-ball formats was visible in both team selections and tactics. The victory of 3-0 series is an early approval of his vision and a positive step for the modern cricket identity of Pakistan.
Agha Salmans Captainincy: Fearless, not careless
Captain Salman Ali Agha also enjoyed a successful series, both tactically and with his leadership approach. Salman is a strong proponent of playing aggressive but smart cricket and has emphasized maintaining pressure on opposition and at the same time avoid recklessness.
As long as I am a captain, this is how well play, Salman said after Pakistans Zeven-Wicket victory in the third T20i.
This is the way forward. The world plays every now, you have to keep bowlers and batters under pressure. In New Zealand the circumstances did not allow it, but the boys learned how to be fearless without being careless. That is something that we have balanced perfectly in this series.
The consistency of Salmans in philosophy in the Tours New Zealand and Bangladesh reflects a welcome shift in the direction of long-term planning.
It is too early to predict the future of this approach, but it is certain that Pakistan finally accepted a strategy in practice instead of just talking about it.
