



HEISMAN WINNERS Mark Ingram from Alabama, Cam Newton From Auburn and Robert Griffin III Van Baylor and a host of Heisman Runners-up, finalists and top 10 voices were appointed on Monday (2 June) as the National Football Foundations (NFF) 2026 Stallot that was considered for induction in the NFF College Football Hall of Fame. The list contains 79 players and nine coaches from the Subdivision Football Bowl, including four Heisman Runner-Up in Penn States Ki-Jana Carter (1994), Iowas Brad Banks (2002), Oklahoma Josh Heupel (2000) and Notre Ladies Manti Teo (2012). Carter, Banks, Huepel and Teo this year are among the 15 Heisman finalists on the mood, including the three winners mentioned above. The other finalists are Colorados Eric Bieniem (third in 1990), Georgias Garrison Hearst (third in 1992), says Washington Ryan Leaf (third in 1997), Miamis Ken Dorsey (third in 2001), Noord -Iillinoiss Jordan Lynch (third in 2013), says Boise Kellen Moore (fourth in 2010), Nebraskas I'm not sure (fourth in 2009) and Pittsburgs Craig Heyward (Fifth in 1987). Other top 10 Heisman finishers on the mood are Indianas Vaughn Dunbar (sixth in 1991), Virginias Herman Moore (sixth in 1990), Indianas Antwaan Randle El (sixth in 2001), Wyomings Marcus Harris (Ninth in 1996) and Oregons Kenjon Barner (Ninth in 2012). The complete mood is available here. There are 68 Heisman winners already represented in the College Football Hall of Fame. The two most recent Inductes in the Hall of Fame were Floridas Tim Tebow and USCs Reggie Bushboth part of the 2023 class. Other recent Inductees are Colorados Ranayoala Salaam (2022), USCS Carson Palmer (2021), Nebrask Eric Crouch (2020), Michigans Charles Woodson (2018) and Palmers USC -Teammate Matt Leinart (2017). The announcement of the NFF College Football Hall of Fame class 2026 will be made at the beginning of 2026, with specific details that must be announced in the future. The NFF College Football Hall of Fame -class 2026 is officially initiated during the 68th NFF -annual Awards dinner presented by Las Vegas on December 8, 2026.

