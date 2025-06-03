



The upgrade includes offering a new 1.5 km of asphalted loop walking/rail around the circumference of park, a new playground, a new basketball court, new outdoorsbal and table tennis tables, as well as tree and hedge planting. Working in the park was carried out in various phases and financing was provided for the works through a number of sources, including CRF, RRDF and sports department financing. The upgrade work in the park were executed and accompanied by the municipal district staff of Baltinglass, under the guidance of district engineer Dermot Graham and general services Supervisor Shamy Ohalloran and his team. Contributions to the project were supplied by the Baltinglass District Forum and Baltinglass Tidy Towns. Cathaoerlead of Baltlass MUCICIVIVAL DISTICT, CLLR Patsy Glennon and Cathaoerlead from Wicklow County Council, CLLR Paul Obrien, performed the official ribbon knots at the opening. Cathaoerlead from Wicklow County Council, CLLR. Paul O 'Brien and the Cathaoid of Baltinglass Municipal District, CLLR. Patsy Glennon, cut the ribbon opening of Baltinglass Town Park. Photo Joe Byrne Afterwards CLLR Glennon said: It is great to see progress taking place in West Wicklow, and we can do many more projects of a similar nature. West Wicklow is the forgotten part of Co Wicklow and there are many projects that we can get ahead. The park is greatly used since it has been reopened. It includes an asphalted track or walkway around it, which is 0.8 km and can be expanded in the future if the need was there. The asphalt also means that the park is easily accessible for wheelchair users, while before it had a stone surface, making it quite difficult for someone who was unhappy enough to be in a wheelchair or young mothers or families who push buggies. It runs along the Slaney river and is very picturesque. Noel Power and Jimmy O 'TOOTE. Different reasons delayed it at different times, but most of the works were carried out by the staff of the council, in which some contractors were involved in the playground equipment. It simply shows what the council is capable of when the financing is present and the will is there. “I have to congratulate Dermot Graham from the Tinahely office, which led the project, with the help of senior engineer Pat Byrne. The entire crew must be complimented on the quality of the work involved. Deputy Edward Timmins said: I really welcome the delivery of this fantastic project. Financing was originally requested in 2019 and the financing was awarded in October 2019. I actually worked on the original application with the council in 2019. The park will receive great use since it was opened in February. Further financing has been requested to continue with the upgrade work in the park. Future plans include a music tent and paved area and the completion of a CCTV project, where cameras must be installed in the park. The financing for this project has been secured and the work has begun, with completion expected within the next 12 to 18 months. The Chief Executive of the Wicklow County Council, Emer Ogorman, said that there has been positive feedback from the population of Baltinglass with regard to the improvement works, which have been reflected in a significant increase in the number of people who regularly use the park. This park is a reflection of what can be achieved if we work together, when we support each other and when we build with a goal.

