Class 7A football program hires veteran Alabama HS coach to lead the way

Adam Winegarden returns to high school ranks.

The experienced coach was approved on Monday morning as the new main football coach at Albertville High.

We are delighted to have him, Albertville City Schools superintendent Bart Reeves told Al.com. All you have to do is do a Google search assignment to see what kind of man and coach he is. When you call people around the state people who know him, who worked for him, mutual friends said everyone who just said, you have to hire this guy. We are very enthusiastic.

Wovenegarden replaces Bert Browne in Albertville after having spent the leadership and secondary school relationships director of Gerad Parker at Troy University as director.

I am very grateful to a coach and Troy, he said. I really like what we do here and all the growth that happens here. It is really unique. I just missed the amount of influence that you can have at the level of high school. It is in my heart to be back and have the chance to flow into a community and program.

Winegarden was the last to coach in Tuscaloosa County, where he went 12-18 from 2021-2023. After a 1-9 debut season, his teams were 11-9 in the last two years, while participating in one of the States toughest regions (7a, region 3).

He was also head coach at three other Alabama High Schools Hillcrest-Tuscaloosa (2010-2011), Fairhope (2012-2014) and Auburn (2015-2020). He Auburn took to the 7A championship game in 2020 and has a general record of 117-48 in Alabama. He was also head coach at Dalton, go. For two years in 2008 and 2009.

God places all of us in the right positions and has a perfect plan for all of us, and I am excited to be back at this level, Winegarden said.

Hell has a challenge for him in Albertville. The aggies are 2-38 in their last 40 games and have not won a play-off game since 2002.

We spoke about those challenges, said Reeves. I told him that this would be one of the most challenging jobs he has ever had. He assured me he wanted to be here, that he wanted to build this thing in the right way. I have a lot of confidence and believe that he can do exactly that. When he speaks, he speaks with confidence and you just believe him.

Winegarden said that he has seen a huge dedication in Albertville, not only for sports, but also for all student activities.

This is going to take a commitment from all involved, but we can get it done, he said. The coaches, the players, the community must all be committed. Every form of growth and improvement is a team effort. We all have to be aligned and go in the right direction.

Winegarden is expected to meet the team and start next week.

The aggies compete in class 7A, region 4 together with Austin, Bob Jones, Florence, Grissom, Huntsville, James Clemens and Sparkman.