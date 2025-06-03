Sports
Vineyard Tennis goes to quarterfinals
The Marthas Vineyard Regional High School Boys Tennis team was made on Monday afternoon through the round two of states with another Sweep, 5-0, which dropped the Groton-Dundalstable Regional High School Crusaders.
They are now going to the quarterfinals.
The victory follows another Wipe in a round of the play -offs on Friday, when the boys dropped Gloucester.
At the Hof van Singles on Monday, Senior Kleeman, often the Vineyards marathon player surprised everyone, ended up early and achieved a quick victory over the Brandon Ricand 6-2, 6-0, who set the tone of the game.
He played incredible. Kert is great, said head coach Nicole Macy after the game. He often has the longest competitions. Third singles are generally like that, but he was able to look at the weak points and strengths of the opponent and to analyze the game and he just took care of business.
Senior Captain Zak Potter, who was just called all MVP competition, was the neighbor to close at the Hof van Singles and took the commanding victory over Groton-Nunstables Aadi Ravindran, with a final count of 6-0, 6-0. Senior Captain Caleb Dubin completed the Singles Sweep and defeated Ayush Chaudhay with 6-2, 6-0.
That was my personal goal for the season, said Potter of his MVP title. But the team goal is to win the championship and that comes first, so that is more in our mind.
Junior-Senior DUO, Tommy Flynn and Kyle Levy put the precedent on the Doubles Court and defeated Groton-Dunstables Daniel McNally and Alexa Bobkov 6-2, 6-2.
The last game of the day was second double, where first -year nate Walsh and senior Henry Wansiewicz fought with Crusaders Yash Vallecha and Will Lippman. After taking the victory in set one 6-0, the Crusader Duo responded with a victory of their own 4-6 on the island duo.
In the Tie-Breaker, however, Walsh and Wansiewicz ran away with it and the entire Sweep ended with a 10-2 final in the last set of the game.
Although Macy said she thought the team was playing well, she said they also feel the pressure.
Every round is larger and more important and more difficult, but they still keep their heads high and come out and play as they know they have to, so it's about finding a nice balance of self -confident but modest when we move forward, Macy said.
Regarding how the team will retain a modest attitude in the light of an overwhelming momentum, coach Macy says it will take a difficult game.
A difficult match and it is going to reset that humility for them, Macy said. Second Doubles struggled a bit today; They pulled it out and did great, but it wasn't as easy as they expected. I know that the next time they walk on the field, they go outside with a renewed feeling and play hard.
Subsequently, the search of the Vineyard Tennis team for a state title The Medway High School Mustangs will be or the Cape Cod Academy Seahawks. The two teams play on Monday evening to determine who will travel to the island to face the vineyards in round three in the Fennessy courts of the island of secondary schools.
It is exciting, I am glad that I still have a round among us or behind us, but continues to mount the pressure. A step by step, one point at the same time, just try to keep their focus where it should be, Macy said.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.mvtimes.com/2025/06/02/vineyard-tennis-advances-quarterfinals/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- “ She said no, he took revenge '': Imran Khan explodes from the prison, connects Asim Munir in the prison of Bushra Bibi prison
- Can you get Trump's military parade tickets? Date, time, details, more
- The OECD said the British will grow 1%next year, when Trump's tariffs are bitten. OECD
- Can the Florida Panthers Hockeys become ideal team? The search for perfection
- Map: 5.8 earthquake leaves Türkiye
- Trumps The man to man to man will not work on XI, says the former assistant
- Indo-Pak conflict: PM Modi went after Donald Trumps’s call, said Rahul Gandhi
- Max Homa carries his own bag and just falls below us open
- Sartell, Foley, Becker competing capable of
- Record highs: Research shows increased use of cannabis among older adults
- Avantika Malik shares how she and Imran Khan co-coparer without being in terms of discussion
- Trump pushes trade agreements while the world economy takes a hit