Vineyard Tennis goes to quarterfinals

The Marthas Vineyard Regional High School Boys Tennis team was made on Monday afternoon through the round two of states with another Sweep, 5-0, which dropped the Groton-Dundalstable Regional High School Crusaders.

They are now going to the quarterfinals.

The victory follows another Wipe in a round of the play -offs on Friday, when the boys dropped Gloucester.

At the Hof van Singles on Monday, Senior Kleeman, often the Vineyards marathon player surprised everyone, ended up early and achieved a quick victory over the Brandon Ricand 6-2, 6-0, who set the tone of the game.

He played incredible. Kert is great, said head coach Nicole Macy after the game. He often has the longest competitions. Third singles are generally like that, but he was able to look at the weak points and strengths of the opponent and to analyze the game and he just took care of business.

Senior Captain Zak Potter, who was just called all MVP competition, was the neighbor to close at the Hof van Singles and took the commanding victory over Groton-Nunstables Aadi Ravindran, with a final count of 6-0, 6-0. Senior Captain Caleb Dubin completed the Singles Sweep and defeated Ayush Chaudhay with 6-2, 6-0.

That was my personal goal for the season, said Potter of his MVP title. But the team goal is to win the championship and that comes first, so that is more in our mind.

Junior-Senior DUO, Tommy Flynn and Kyle Levy put the precedent on the Doubles Court and defeated Groton-Dunstables Daniel McNally and Alexa Bobkov 6-2, 6-2.

The last game of the day was second double, where first -year nate Walsh and senior Henry Wansiewicz fought with Crusaders Yash Vallecha and Will Lippman. After taking the victory in set one 6-0, the Crusader Duo responded with a victory of their own 4-6 on the island duo.

In the Tie-Breaker, however, Walsh and Wansiewicz ran away with it and the entire Sweep ended with a 10-2 final in the last set of the game.

Although Macy said she thought the team was playing well, she said they also feel the pressure.

Every round is larger and more important and more difficult, but they still keep their heads high and come out and play as they know they have to, so it's about finding a nice balance of self -confident but modest when we move forward, Macy said.

Regarding how the team will retain a modest attitude in the light of an overwhelming momentum, coach Macy says it will take a difficult game.

A difficult match and it is going to reset that humility for them, Macy said. Second Doubles struggled a bit today; They pulled it out and did great, but it wasn't as easy as they expected. I know that the next time they walk on the field, they go outside with a renewed feeling and play hard.

Subsequently, the search of the Vineyard Tennis team for a state title The Medway High School Mustangs will be or the Cape Cod Academy Seahawks. The two teams play on Monday evening to determine who will travel to the island to face the vineyards in round three in the Fennessy courts of the island of secondary schools.

It is exciting, I am glad that I still have a round among us or behind us, but continues to mount the pressure. A step by step, one point at the same time, just try to keep their focus where it should be, Macy said.