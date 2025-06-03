



A screen recording shows the 11th Ward alderman Nicole Lee's without a permit from one of the four McKinley Park -news photos in its 26 May 2025, E -mail newsletter. Thanks to the 11th Ward alderman Nicole Lee and her staff for their quick response to our objection to them without a permit and not -rewritten use of our original news photography, re -published and distributed without notification or permission in her e -mail newsletter sent on 26 May 2025. Lee's answer includes an apology that was sent in her 1 June 2025, e -mail newsletter about an “honest error” made by its staff about the use of our photos “without attribution.” Although we appreciate Lee's rapid recognition and apology, we want to clarify that: The photos were not only used without 'attribution', they were used without a license or permission. The lack of this recognition in the apology seems to indicate that Lee and the 11th Ward have such a permit when they and others did and do not.

To be re -published and distributed as E -mail attachments as they were, our photos had to be downloaded from our website – the only place where they were published – stored to a local hard drive, uploaded to an E -mail newsletter layout and sent to subscribers. This was carried out by paid communication professionals who lift our site, which contains a copyright notification on each page and indicates the service conditions that prohibit such use. Regarding the first point, I think this is standard legal cya, especially after some back and forth with Lee's lawyer, because admitting theft would also admit errors and damage. Regarding the second, if the 11th district staff that lifted our photos did not know that it was stealing, she should certainly have that. It is clear that the 11th department and Nicole Lee should do better for how they treat local news and small companies. Despite their Milquetoast response, we still appreciate its speed, which we have almost always received from those who used our photos without a license. (The only exception is neighbors for the theft of our photography and continuous intimidation of our photography, carried out in collusion with her partner organization De McKinley Park Development Council.)

