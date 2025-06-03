Sports
Arsenal Transfers: Barcelona who is interested in signing Arsenal's Thomas Partey on free transfer – Paper Talk | Football news
Chelsea is talking to Borussia Dortmund about Jamie Gittens and wants to close a deal before both clubs go to the club World Cup.
Daily mirror
Barcelona weighs a move for Arsenal -midfielder Thomas Partey, who is without a contract at the end of June and will be available for nothing.
Zinedine Zidane would have rejected a lucrative proposal from Saudi Arabia, so that the former Real Madrid manager Bank would have seen a stunning £ 84 million for just one year of work.
Ruben Amorim's offer to let Manchester United play his way, is confronted with an additional complication because the club's academy teams continue to use a tactical blueprint that does not fit into its philosophy.
Ange Postecoglou will be said to learn his Tottenham Future next week.
The race for Viktor Gyokeres is starting to warm up – but the Sweden International will not come to Barcelona this summer, says the sports director of the Spanish champions, Deco.
Edin Dzeko was one of the two outgoing Fenerbahce stars who refused to play in the last game of the season – say goodbye to the club from the kitchen in the stadium instead.
Sun
Fans think that Bruno Fernandes leaves “BreadCrumbs” as instructions after the Manchester United Skipper dinner with all Hilal “Secret Agent” Joao Annalo.
Brighton has put a whopping £ 70 million price tag on striker Joao Pedro.
Leon Bailey is expected to seal a life-changing relocation of £ 25 million to Saudi Arabia this week.
Maurizio Sarri is reportedly close to a stunning manager return with Lazio.
Athletics
Real Madrid has jumped Manchester City to become UEFA's best club for the 2025-26 season, despite the exit of the Spanish side of the Champions League in the quarterfinals.
Gian Piero Gasperini has left his position as an Atalanta head coach after nine years.
The standard
Paris Saint-Germain strongly condemned the violent scenes in France after their last success of the Champions League this weekend.
Scottish sun
Ranger's favorite Mohamed Diomande is said to be on the radar of an EPL side while looking at important additions to their team.
Martin O'Neill has argued with Brendan Rodgers to bind his future to Celtic.
Former Celtic star Kyogo Furuhashi has had its lawsuit for repeated speeding violations thrown away by officers.
A former Livingston star could be tried about a statement that he deliberately received a yellow card against Celtic to help a gambling scam.
Daily record
Nils Koppen will be the first controversial departure of Ibrox while Andrew Cavenagh begins his Rangers revision.
