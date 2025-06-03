



Buffalo, NY if you are a fan of hockey and the United States of America, it has been a good few weeks. Buffalo Sabres star Tage Thompson broke into an overtime goal for the stars and stripes to win the world championships and now their para opposite herself pulled the same dominance. “It is amazing to see the youth, and the growth and development of our sport,” said Chris Manns, resident of Buffalo-area, who has earned part of the world championship and the Olympic gold from his sled. “I was injured in a train accident in 1991, and then a group with the name of the youth of the Western New York, was physically challenged sports that one day just called me and wanted to know if I wanted to try the sport of Slede Hockey at the Buffalo State College. I went down that Saturday and I fell in love with the sport and since then I fell in love with the sport and since then I fell in love and since then.” West -New York, the Broeinest for hockey talent that it is, the same can be said for those who stand on two feet or are on two knives. “At a certain point there were five of us from Buffalo in the national team and it is clearly special,” said Manns. “To be back here where so many young disabled athletes can come out in the organization and see this sled hockey at the highest level.” So the world championships that go back to 716 for the first time in ten years? Excitement is a slight way to set it up. Spectrum News 1 Heard of team captain Josh Pauls, an older statesman in the team, prior to the tournament and Manns, contacted him the entire journey here. “My last year in the team, '08 -'09, in the Czech Republic in the world championships, Josh was only a rookie,” Manns recalled. “It's great to see him wear the torch and lead the next group of national players to where they are now.” So a few dominant preliminary matches, completed by a narrow finisher for the prelims and 6-1 half victory over China to bring the hometown red, white and blue to the last stage again. “You work so hard for your entire life, to train to win gold. From a former US player to the boys, two words: Beat Canada.” A 6-1 victory again, gold medals earned mission accomplished. Team USA keeps the title on a home floor, their seventh back to 2009. Manns hopes that this show will encourage more New Yorkers to get their way to the schedule in the coming years.

