Novak Djokovic from Serbia plays a backhand-decay to the Great Britain Cameron Norrie during their gentlemen's hiding on day 9 of the French open tennis tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier in the Roland-Garros complex in Paris on 2 June 2025. (Photo / AFP).

Paris – Three – three champion Novak Djokovic reached a century of victories in the French on Monday in a straight victory against Cameron Norrie and top seed Jannik Sinner produced another master class to also shoot the quarter finals.

Her fifth seed jacker draper, however, just like the third seed of women Jessica Pegula who was amazed by World France's World Number 361 Lois Boisson.

Serbian Djokovic, the sixth seed, looked serene when surpassing the Great Britain Norrie 6-2 6-3 6-2 to get closer to a record-breaking 25th Grand Slam title.

Djokovic became the second man who won 100 games in the Grand Slam of Paris after retired 14-time champion Rafael Nadal (112), to set up a final collision against Alexander Zverev.

“It is a number that is very good and fun, but a 101st victory is even better,” said Djokovic, who won the Olympic gold medal in Paris last year to complete his trophy cabinet, the appreciative crowd in Fluent Frans.

“It is not yet the tournament for me and I feel very good and good to write history here. I hope there will be a victory here in two days.”

His German opponent in the last eight spent less time on the field, Third Seed Zverev hit his ticket when the Dutchman Tallon Greekspoor retired halfway through the second set with a belly injury.

Germany's Alexander Zverev-eyes eyes on the ball while he plays a backhand-recurrence to the Netherlands' Tallon Giekspoor during their gentlemen Singles match on day 9 of the French Open Tennis Tournament at the Suzanne lenglen court in the Roland-Garros complex in Paris on 2 June 2025.

Zverev has reached its seventh French open quarterfinals for the past eight years and is still looking for a first Grand Slam title.

“From now on I have the most difficult draw in the tournament,” said Zverev. “I look forward to the fighting in front of you and I look forward to playing the best in the world.”

Sublime sinner

World number one sinner illuminated the night session with a sublime display to beat Andrey Rublev 6-1 6-1 6-3 6-4 and beat his winning series in Grand Slam game to 18 games.

The Italian sinner, the American and Australian Open Champion, has won all 12 sets that he played on Parisian clay this year and looks in ominous form while closing a first French open title.

While Djokovic, Sinner and Zverev were all a smile, the Dark Horse Draper van Groot -Britain was on his way home after he succumbed to a Mesmeric representation by Kazache Alexander Bublik, who pulled his future a few months ago after he deposited the pecking order.

The Italian Jannik Sinner plays a backhand back to the Russian Andrey Rublev during their men's singles match on day 9 of the French Open Tennis Tournament on Court Philippe-Chatrier in the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on 2 June 2025 (photo / AFP).

The 27-year-old, one of the most naturally gifted players on tours who admitted that they missed the dedication of other top professionals, grabbed his moment to drop his way along the young rifle Draper to reach his first Grand Slam Quarte final.

Bublik, who had never passed the second round in Paris, hit no less than 37 drop shots in its 5-7 6-3 6-2 6-4 victory.

“Standing here is the best moment of my life, period,” Bublik told the crowd in tears.

“I am standing here as if I won the thing. I can't cry here, let me be in peace, I am a professional tennis player, I still have a competition, I have to prepare myself.”

The victory of Bublik was the second upset of the day after not-announced Boisson shook the ladies' ladies with a shock 3-6 6-4 6-4 victory over Pegula.

Wild Card Boisson surpassed the American favorite with the help of a fierce forehand that the chatrier audience started.

As if that wasn't enough for the home crowd, they also saw the Champions League football trophy minutes later, after the victory of Paris St Germain over Inter Milan on Saturday.

PSG Forward Ousmane Dembele wore it on the field to ear -split cheers when his team became the second French outfit to raised the European Cup after Olympique de Marseille in 1993.

Coco Gauff of the US plays a shot against the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova Open during their fourth round game of the French tennis in the Roland-Garros Stadium in Paris on 2 June 2025 (Photo / AP).

Second Seed Coco Gauff, however, was not in the mood for surprises, while she poured the Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-0 7-0 aside to stay on track for her first title in Paris.

Gauff, who came to the final last year and Semis, is the youngest American who reached at least the fourth round on seven straight Grand Slams since Venus Williams from 1997-1999.

The Americans are guaranteed to be a semi -finalist with Gauff with the next Australian open champion Madison Keys, who ignored Hailey Baptiste.

The Russian teenager Mirra Andreeva also achieved a last place by overcoming the Australian 17th seed Daria Kasatkina 6-3 7-5 to become the youngest player who reached back-to-back French open quarterfinals in almost three decades.