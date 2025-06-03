Detective, last witness at Hockey Canada Sex Assault Trial, says it does not add to EM's trauma top of mind

Warning: This article refers to sexual attack and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone who is affected by it.

The detective who was responsible for the second London, Ont. Police investigation that led to charges for sexual abuse against five former Junior Hockey -Playerstified on Monday about how “overwhelming” it was for the complainant in 2022 that the 2018 case was reopened.

Det. Lyndsey Ryan, witness to the defense, was the last person who witnessed during the trial, which started at the end of April in the city in southwestern Ontario.

“I got the feeling that this opened some wounds she was trying to close,” Ryan said about the complainant, known as EM in court for a standard ban on publication.

In the days of witnesses as a witness to the crown and under Defense cross, EM reported what happened in the night of June 18, 2018, and early in the next day. Michael McLeod, Dillon Dub, Alex Forenton, Cal Footment Carter Hart has not argued not a culprit Railled sexual sexual attacks in a hotel in a hotel in London in London in London in London.

Ryan told the court that she went to EM's house in July 2022 to tell her that the police would reopen the investigation that they closed in February 2019.

“She was pretty upset … I think it was a bit overwhelming. She didn't expect us [police]”Ryan said.

Ryan's witness contained a brief look at why the case was reopened 2 years after the London Police Service had closed the first investigation without making any charges.

Obstacles to the process

Ryan testified for the first time Beforelawyers for the Defenced and then questions were asked on Monday from Kroon Advocate Meaghan Cunningham.

It was a test full of unexpected turns and procedural and technical problems. There has been a mistrial, the discharging of another jury after the mistrial, and the decision to continue only by a judge (Justice Maria Carroccia, who has chaired the procedure from the start). The judicial staff also have their hand with computers who often failed, including during witnesses by EM, who spoke via a closed circuit TV (CCTV) from another room in the courthouse, and while other witnesses spoke remotely.

With cases wrapped on both sides, there are no further procedures this week and final arguments will start on 9 June.

Christopher Sherrin Isa Criminal Law Professor at the Western University of London who is not involved in the World Junior Trial, but this has followed.

Sherrin told CBCTHAT “Closing submissions can be vital.”

“It is really the opportunity to present the image that you think is the best picture of the evidence for the judge in a concise, coherent, convincing form.”

Hockey culture among the spotlight

Julie Lalonde, an Ottawa -based proponent of victims who is also not directly involved in the process, said the Hasputa focus on hockey culture.

Lalonde said that although hockey is honored in this country, this case reveals a dark side that must be tackled.

“You can't just extract this test from the wider context of how we look at hockey in this country, for better or worse,” Lalonde said. She added that conversations about violence linked to sport are needed to go long after this test.

Assistant Crown Attorney Meaghan Cunningham ask London Police Service Det. Lyndsey Ryan, who was called up as a witness by the defense, while the five accused men look in the sexual abuse process. The former Canadian world Junior hockey players have not guilty. (Alexandra Newbould/CBC)

Supporters of EM have their presence known outside the courthouse, showing that they were told that they could not bring in court for those who wanted to view the trial.

In addition to the many media that cover the case, the courtroom has Alsobeen filled with observers, and family members and friends of the most important players in the process.

In the course of the procedure, the court heard that after a day of Hockey Canada events on 18 June 2018, members of the team went into the city for a night.

While in Jack's Bar, some men met them, who was 20 years old at the time, and after a night of dancing and drinking. EM and McLeodwent to his room in the hotel of Thedelta.

After the two consensual sex had, McLeodent had an SMS message to a team group treasure that invited men to his room for group sex, the court heard. EM testified that she did not know he did that and was shocked when players started to appear to room 209.

The complainant's testimony

EM testified that she did not agree with oral and vaginal sex (after the first consensual sex with McLeod). She also said that she didn't hit her buttocks well, spit, threatened with golf clubs and let a player put the splits naked over her face.

EM testified that she was scared and used to get used to what the men wanted while they felt that she was floating outside the body and watched how she thorn the movements below.

However, the accused men have said in other words. The court heard police interviews from 2018 that were played in court, and Hart was the only one of the five men accused of witnessing. They have coupled.

EM, the complainant, is seen in a sketch of the court in another room in the courthouse while witnessing via television with a closed circuit. (Alexandra Newbould/CBC)

McLeodalo filmed two videos after the sexual acts in which EM says that she is “Okwith this” and “Everything was a consensual”. McLeodha's also did not owe a complaint to be a party in the attack, for inviting the players in his room.

Ryan, the detective who witnessed on Monday, said that the first case was closed in 2019, was reopened because the London police wanted to look at “with a new set of eyes” at the helm of the reinforcation. The decision in 2022 to open the case again was Madide Media reports that Hockey Canada had resolved the lawsuit launched by EM

The detective testified she had the police interviews from EM from 2018 and a statement she prepared for Hockey Canada in 2022 to work. Ryan added that she had not conducted a follow -up interview with EM

“Her resignation was not equal to permission”

“We had everything we needed from her and every interview was very retraumatizing,” Ryan told defense lawyer Riaz Sayani, who represents Hart.

There were differences in what EM told in 2018 and what she said to Hockey Canada in 2022, Ryan told the process.

In a statement of 2022 prepared for the trial and that Ryan read in court on Monday, the differences in how EM viewed the events of 18 and 19 June 2018, initially and years later.

The five former World Junior Hockey players on the trial from left to right: Dillon Dub, Alex Forenton, Carter Hart, Cal Foote and Michael McLeod, from left to right. (Geoff Robbins/the Canadian Press)

In 2018, EM seemed “tobe self -schedules and not sure if what happened was wrong”, Ryan read. “In the 2022 statement, she seems to know how she felt and understand what happened in that room was not her fault. I believe that this change can be attributed to her four years to think about the events and to understand that she was not the fault, and her report was not immediately due to permission.”

View | Warning: This video contains graphic details: what observers say about 'consent videos': 'Permission videos' a focus of ex-world junior hockey players “trial period The sexual attack test of five former Canadian world Junior hockey players in London, Ont., Focuses on the matter of permission what it is and what it is not. Legal experts say that some people put trust in consent videos, such as the two played in court. All five of the accused have not guilty.

Ryan testified that she found the difference in EM's behavior “fairly normal” based on depressed experience with victims of sexual violence.

Sayani pressed on Ryan about why she did not interview colleagues from EM who had been pronounced in Jack's Bar in the night of 18 June 2018.ryan said they didn't think they would have something relevant to offer and that she was trying to protect EM's privacy.

“The news was recently broken about the case and it was in the news and whatever,” said Ryan. “I knew it would only get bigger and at that moment her anonymity was important to her. Her friends at the bar had no idea what happened that night after Jack, and I tried to respect that.”

How closing arguments will probably come true

From Monday morning, each of the five defense teams will be the first to deliver their final arguments and told Carroccia that they will each take one or two hours.

The final arguments of the crown will take about a day to summarize the evidence and the appropriate laws, Cunningham said.

In her opening statement weeks ago, the crown told the court that the trial is about permission. In Canada, permission cannot be offered after the fact and they must be sought and given for each law.

Sherrin said that locking up arguments is likely to be 'businesslike and efficient'. Because the trial is being heard without a jury, the lawyer's chicken on the basic legal principle principle would otherwise explain a jury, said the professor of criminal law.

“This is the chance of the lawyers to try to convince the judge to draw one conclusion versus the other.”