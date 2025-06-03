Testimony is concluded at Hockey Trial in London

Content advice: This article contains graphic language and details of alleged sexual attack

The conclusion of entries in the process of sexual violence of five former members of Canadas 2018 World Junior Hockey Team starts next week, after London Police Service Detective Lyndsey Ryan testified on Monday that he was allocated to revise the first study of the incident of its departments.

The five defense teams will start their final arguments on Monday 9 June. The crown will then make its arguments before the defense gets the chance to respond to the crown. The final arguments are expected to take a week.

The judge is not expected to immediately announce judgments, lawyers who are involved in the case afterwards told TSN. It can take weeks or months before the judge has finished writing her reasons for her judgments. At that time, the defendants will be informed to return to court to the court to read her judgments.

Michael McLeod, Carter Hart, Dillon Dube, Alex Forenton and Callan Foote are accused of sexual abuse of a woman in McLeod's hotel room in the early morning hours of 19 June 2018, after a Hockey Canada Ring Ceremony to celebrate their 2018 World Junior Championship months earlier. The woman is mentioned EM in judicial documents and her identity is protected by a ban on publication. McLeod is confronted with a second indictment of being a party to the action.

EM testified that players spit on her and hit her, and at one point one of the players suggested that she put golf balls in her vagina and loudly asked if she could take an entire golf club in her. EM testified that she went into an autonomous state and did what she had to do to safely leave the room.

The players have not all guilty. Their lawyers claimed that everything that happened in McLeod's hotel room was consensual.

Hart was the only suspect who took the stand after Forenton, Dube and Foote all decided not to do that on Monday. The defendants are not legally obliged to testify in their processes.

On Monday, Ryan was called to testify by Furenton's lawyer, Daniel Brown.

Ryan testified that in the summer of 2022, when the decision of Hockey Canadas to arrange a civil lawsuit that was tightened by EM, was public, she worked for the London Police Services Sexual Assault and Child Abuse Unit and initially received three weeks to revise the first investigation of EMS's departments.

Earlier, the retired LPS sergeant Stephen Newton witnessed that in November and December 2018 he interviewed four of the members of the World Junior Hockey Team of Canadas 2018 before he decided in February 2019 to close the case without filing charges. Videos from McLeod and Forentons interviews were played in court, just like an audio recording of Dubes interview.

Newton also testified that although he obtained a Jacks Bar surveillance video, he never rated the video. He also said that although he obtained EMS clothing from the night of the alleged sexual attack, he who never sent clothes to experts for forensic testing.

Newton testified that he had not obtained any search or production images as part of his research and was never aware of a group treasure of 26 June 2018 in which players were involved in the alleged incident, or of an SMS report that McLeod invited to his teammates in the early morning hours of 19 June 2018, who invited them to participate in a 3 -manner.

Ryan testified that when she went home to EMS before 9 am on July 20, 2022, EM was pretty upset.

She thought this chapter was closed in her life with the civil court case? Crown lawyer Meaghan Cunningham asked Ryan.

She was actually pretty upset, Ryan testified. I felt pretty bad because I got the feeling that I opened some wounds that she was trying to close, it was a bit overwhelming. She didn't expect this.

Ryan testified that she decided that a follow-up interview with EM was not necessary because she had EMS-Video-Sistered police interview in 2018 and prepared her statement of 2022 for Hockey Canada and the NHL.

We thought we had everything we needed from her and would retraumatize an interview, Ryan testified.

Ryan testified that she never interviewed EMS co-employees who had been interviewed in Jack's Bar on 18 June 2018 because EM said they would not have relevant information to add.

I assume you weighed the potential for them to have relevant information on one hand and the privacy of EM on the other? Early Cunninghan.

Yes, that is exactly what I did, Ryan testified. The news was recently broken about this case. It was in the news and what wasn't. I knew it would only get bigger at that time [E.M.s] Anonymity was important for her. My understanding was that her friends had no idea what happened that night. I tried to respect that. My interpretation was that they had no relevant information for me that night. I didn't want her to have a negative influence on her.

Harts Advocaat, Riaz Sayani, asked Ryan for a phone call from July 28, 2022 in which she spoke with EM about her statement against Hockey Canada. The statement, Sayani, suggested, contained considerable differences with her first police interview of 2018.

In her statement from 2018, EM was self -document and not sure if what was wrong was wrong, Ryan testified.

Four years later, in her statement to Hockey Canada, [E.M.] Seems to understand how she felt and what happened in that room was wrong, Ryan said and read from her research notes.

In the notes, Ryan wrote that she wrote the change to having four years to deal with what had happened and to understand that resignation was not permission.