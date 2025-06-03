Sports
Ashes Ticket Frenzy Smash Sales record
The Single-Day ticket sales record is vit by an unprecedented demand for Messrs Ashes series 2025-26.
The previous record that was set during the presale period before the summer of 2017-18 when 111,741 tickets were sold one day was surpassed within a few hours of this year's presale period and was more than doubled by the end of the cases.
The record was officially surpassed when thousands of boxing day tickets break on the MCG, encouraged by a huge demand for the opening for two days in the Gabba in what the first day nights will be at that location.
More than 120,000 tickets were sold in the international season, the vast majority for the Ashes tests, even before tickets went for sale for competitions in New South Wales and West -Australia, where that number went on to balloon all afternoon.
It is understanding that only a few tickets remain for the first two days of the Gabba Day-Night test, and more than 55,000 seats have been broken up for Christmas Day only.
Ticket sales could have been even higher, but a technical problem with the seller for competitions in Western Australia, including the series-opened West Test at the second largest location in Australia, hindered the turnover, but not enough to prevent the total sale from bumping past 220,000.
With the men's teams of South Africa and India who are also visiting White-Ball matches against Australia prior to the Ashes tests, and with a multi-format women's series against India at the end of the summer, the big question was expected.
The previous record in 2017-18 took place in an Ashes summer and was the last time that supporters of Barmy Army were unable to travel down. The COVID-19 Outbreak limited trips for the last men's Ashes series on these coasts in 2021-22, and Australia is braced for an influx of foreign fans this summer.
Cricket Australia, Chief Executive Todd Greenberg, said he was expected to sell for a few days now.
“The record question to tickets shows that the excitement -fans have the feeling of the fantastic international season that is still going,” said Greenberg.
“To exceed our previous ticket sales record, even before NSW and WA tickets had been on sale, there is a remarkable achievement and confirms our position as the national sport of Australia.
“I would encourage those who have not bought their tickets yet, now have bought this now, because we expect that assignments will be exhausted for a few days.
“We can't wait for an unforgettable summer of international cricket.”
The priority presale period, when tickets can be protected for the best available price, runs until midnight Aest on 12 June. Remaining tickets will be on a general release next Friday 13 June.
Fans can still register for priority presale by clicking here. Fans must confirm their registered e-mail address to receive a unique password to access the tickets for the sale.
In a spread release of tickets, there was a demand for competitions in the ACT, Queensland and South -Australia all day long. NSW competitions, including the annual pink test of the SCG, went for sale at 3 p.m. Aest, with competitions in Perth available from 2 p.m. Local (4 p.m. AEST).
The Australia men's team will play in every state and territory for the first time during the 2025-26 season.
India will tour Australia for a Bumper Acht-Game, eight-city White-Ball trip in October and November.
The three-T20i tour through North Australia in South Africa, meanwhile, the first internationals in Darwin came into 17 years, with Cairns and Mackay also to organize the Proteas in August.
Men's T20i series V South Africa
August 10: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N)
August 12: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N)
August 16: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns (N)
ODI series for Heren V South Africa
August 19: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns (D/N)
August 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)
August 24: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)
ODI series for men against India
October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)
October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)
October 25: SCG, Sydney (D/N)
Men's T20i series V India
October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)
October 31: MCG, Melbourne (N)
November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)
November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (N)
November 8: De Gabba, Brisbane (N)
NRMA Insurance Mens Ashes
November 21-25: West Test, Perth Stadium, Perth
December 4-8: Day-night test, the Gabba, Brisbane
December 17-21: Christmas test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
December 26-30: Boxing Day Test, MCG, Melbourne
January 4-8: Pink Test, SCG, Sydney
Ladies T20i series V India
February 15: SCG, Sydney (N)
February 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)
February 21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (N)
Ladies ODI Series against India
February 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N)
February 27: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (D/N)
March 1: Citipower Center, Melbourne (D/N)
Women's test against India
6-9 March: Waca Ground, Perth (D/N)
|
Sources
2/ https://www.cricket.com.au/news/4277330/ashes-tickets-record-sales-2025-26-australia-england-mcg-scg-gabba-adelaide-oval-perth-stadium
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Doctor TIFA: I sincerely enter prison if Jokowi has an original diploma! : National Okezone
- “ She said no, he took revenge '': Imran Khan explodes from the prison, connects Asim Munir in the prison of Bushra Bibi prison
- Can you get Trump's military parade tickets? Date, time, details, more
- The OECD said the British will grow 1%next year, when Trump's tariffs are bitten. OECD
- Can the Florida Panthers Hockeys become ideal team? The search for perfection
- Map: 5.8 earthquake leaves Türkiye
- Trumps The man to man to man will not work on XI, says the former assistant
- Indo-Pak conflict: PM Modi went after Donald Trumps’s call, said Rahul Gandhi
- Max Homa carries his own bag and just falls below us open
- Sartell, Foley, Becker competing capable of
- Record highs: Research shows increased use of cannabis among older adults
- Avantika Malik shares how she and Imran Khan co-coparer without being in terms of discussion