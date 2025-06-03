The Single-Day ticket sales record is vit by an unprecedented demand for Messrs Ashes series 2025-26.

The previous record that was set during the presale period before the summer of 2017-18 when 111,741 tickets were sold one day was surpassed within a few hours of this year's presale period and was more than doubled by the end of the cases.

The record was officially surpassed when thousands of boxing day tickets break on the MCG, encouraged by a huge demand for the opening for two days in the Gabba in what the first day nights will be at that location.

More than 120,000 tickets were sold in the international season, the vast majority for the Ashes tests, even before tickets went for sale for competitions in New South Wales and West -Australia, where that number went on to balloon all afternoon.

It is understanding that only a few tickets remain for the first two days of the Gabba Day-Night test, and more than 55,000 seats have been broken up for Christmas Day only.

Ticket sales could have been even higher, but a technical problem with the seller for competitions in Western Australia, including the series-opened West Test at the second largest location in Australia, hindered the turnover, but not enough to prevent the total sale from bumping past 220,000.

With the men's teams of South Africa and India who are also visiting White-Ball matches against Australia prior to the Ashes tests, and with a multi-format women's series against India at the end of the summer, the big question was expected.

The previous record in 2017-18 took place in an Ashes summer and was the last time that supporters of Barmy Army were unable to travel down. The COVID-19 Outbreak limited trips for the last men's Ashes series on these coasts in 2021-22, and Australia is braced for an influx of foreign fans this summer.

Cricket Australia, Chief Executive Todd Greenberg, said he was expected to sell for a few days now.

“The record question to tickets shows that the excitement -fans have the feeling of the fantastic international season that is still going,” said Greenberg.

“To exceed our previous ticket sales record, even before NSW and WA tickets had been on sale, there is a remarkable achievement and confirms our position as the national sport of Australia.

“I would encourage those who have not bought their tickets yet, now have bought this now, because we expect that assignments will be exhausted for a few days.

“We can't wait for an unforgettable summer of international cricket.”

The priority presale period, when tickets can be protected for the best available price, runs until midnight Aest on 12 June. Remaining tickets will be on a general release next Friday 13 June.

Fans can still register for priority presale by clicking here. Fans must confirm their registered e-mail address to receive a unique password to access the tickets for the sale.

In a spread release of tickets, there was a demand for competitions in the ACT, Queensland and South -Australia all day long. NSW competitions, including the annual pink test of the SCG, went for sale at 3 p.m. Aest, with competitions in Perth available from 2 p.m. Local (4 p.m. AEST).

The Australia men's team will play in every state and territory for the first time during the 2025-26 season.

India will tour Australia for a Bumper Acht-Game, eight-city White-Ball trip in October and November.

The three-T20i tour through North Australia in South Africa, meanwhile, the first internationals in Darwin came into 17 years, with Cairns and Mackay also to organize the Proteas in August.

Men's T20i series V South Africa

August 10: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N)

August 12: Marrara Stadium, Darwin (N)

August 16: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns (N)

ODI series for Heren V South Africa

August 19: Cazalys Stadium, Cairns (D/N)

August 22: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

August 24: Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay (D/N)

ODI series for men against India

October 19: Perth Stadium, Perth (D/N)

October 23: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (D/N)

October 25: SCG, Sydney (D/N)

Men's T20i series V India

October 29: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)

October 31: MCG, Melbourne (N)

November 2: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (N)

November 6: Gold Coast Stadium, Gold Coast (N)

November 8: De Gabba, Brisbane (N)

NRMA Insurance Mens Ashes

November 21-25: West Test, Perth Stadium, Perth

December 4-8: Day-night test, the Gabba, Brisbane

December 17-21: Christmas test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide

December 26-30: Boxing Day Test, MCG, Melbourne

January 4-8: Pink Test, SCG, Sydney

Ladies T20i series V India

February 15: SCG, Sydney (N)

February 19: Manuka Oval, Canberra (N)

February 21: Adelaide Oval, Adelaide (N)

Ladies ODI Series against India

February 24: Allan Border Field, Brisbane (D/N)

February 27: Bellerive Oval, Hobart (D/N)

March 1: Citipower Center, Melbourne (D/N)

Women's test against India

6-9 March: Waca Ground, Perth (D/N)