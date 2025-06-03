Testimony ends in Hockey Canada test as Defense Rust

Article content
Defense teams have finished mentioning evidence in the test of five members of the World Hockey Team of Canadas 2018, accused of sexual abuse of a woman in a hotel room in London in the center of London.
London Police Det. Lyndsay Ryan, who was allocated to revise the controversial case after the police initially concluded without filing charges, was the final witness to take the score.
Ryan testified on Monday that she was asked to revise the accusations of sexual violence by the complainant, whose identity is protected by a judicial order, about what happened in the room 209 of the Delta Armories Hotel on 19 June 2018.
Ryan said she had contacted the woman in July 2022 to inform her that the case would be revised.
She was actually pretty upset. I felt really bad because I got the feeling that it opened some wounds she was trying to close, Ryan told the court. I find it a bit overwhelming. She didn't expect this.
The London police started an investigation within a few days after the meeting with the hotel room of the Womans in June 2018, but informed her in February 2019 that there were enough grounds to make charges and the investigation was closed.
After reports had surfaced, the woman decided a lawsuit with Hockey Canada, the Canadian Hockey League and eight public players, the London police recovered the investigation in 2022 and urged in 2023.
Carter Hart, 26, Michael McLeod, 27, Alex Forenton, 25, Dillon Dube, 26 and Cal Foote, 26, were accused of sexual violence. McLeod was also accused of a party in a sexual attack.
The accused, all members of the Canadian World Junior Championship team who were in London for a gala and golf tournament to celebrate their gold medal win, did not argue.
The woman, now 27, testified that she met McLeod in Jacks Bar on Richmond Row while she was out with colleagues and the two returned to his hotel room in the Delta, where they had consensual sex. Then the woman said that a maximum of 10 of McLeods teammates entered the room and that she was forced with some players unwanted sexual activities.
The five accused have prevented the woman from being the sexual aggressor who wanted McLeod to invite his teammates for a wild night. They claim that she taunted the players and begged for sex and agreed with all sexual activities.
Ryan testified that she was not trying to contact the colleagues of the woman who met her at Jacks. Ryan said that colleagues were aware of the activities in which the woman and the players were involved in the hotel room and the woman did not want them to know that she was the complainant in the controversial cause.
I just tried to respect that as much as I could, Ryan said about protecting the privacy of the woman.
It was in the news and what wasn't. And I knew it would only get bigger, she said about the case.
Ryan confirmed that she asked the woman for the explanation she provided to Hockey Canada as part of the internal investigation of the organizations.
It was useful, but it didn't change anything, Ryan said about the explanation.
Ryan agreed to ask that she assumed that the woman had written the statement, but the court previously heard her civil lawyers drafting the document.
Retired detective Steve Newton, the officer who led the first London police investigation, testified last week that he had been worried. The woman was put under pressure by family, especially her mother, to continue the investigation.
The experienced detective said that he never had reasonable and likely grounds to believe that a crime had been committed after an eight-month investigation with revising video and SMS messages and interviewing players.
Only one of the five accused, Carter Hart, testified in his defense during the process.
Lawyers for Dube and Foote told the court that they mentioned any proof on Monday.
We came at the end of the evidence, said Superior Court Justice Maria Carroccia.
The court was postponed until Monday 9 June when the defense teams will start connecting their final arguments.
The process started that started on April 22 and was expected to take eight weeks, has had its share of unexpected turns.
Only four days later, Carroccia stated a mistrial and ordered a new jury to be selected.
At the time, no reason was given, but the court was later told that a jury member claimed that a lawyer spoke to them for the defense while they were waiting in a row.
The jury member told another jury member about the alleged interaction, who then spread the details to other members of the jury. The defense lawyer denied that there was an interaction.
A new jury was selected and the trial was resumed on April 28.
Another bomb came on May 16 when Carroccia again fired the jury and decided to continue with a right-alone trial. It was later revealed that a jury member wrote a letter to the judge who complained that she, together with colleague jury members, thought that Furenton's two lawyers were smiling about it.
The jury member claimed that forentons councilor whispered against each other when the jury entered the courtroom every day. The complaint claimed that the two laughed together as if they were discussing the appearance of the jury members. Both lawyers denied the allegations against them.
