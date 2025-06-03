



On a gateway school on China-Myanmar Frontier rewriting shared textbooks Futures A student from Myanmar (Left) plays basketball with his classmate at the Jiegao Primary School on May 19, 2025 (Photo / China News Service) As the children's day approaches, students at the Jiegao Primary School take a border city in the province of Yunnan in southwestern China when the Myanmar rehearses a poem that a relationship is celebrating: “Out -of -fruit” Soil, Twin Fruit. Two Nations “Tomorrows, solved in one shared proof.” This “Gateway School”, nestled in the Ruzzi Border Economic Collaboration Zone just 100 meters from Myanmar's Northern Muse City, reflects the Buren intertwined destination. Class walls show bilingual mottos “Study hard, implied daily” in Chinese and Burmese where white -bloused girls from Myanmar seamlessly mix with their Chinese peers. Of the 463 students, 183 Myanmar Nationals are a figure that is rising steadily since the registration of two students of Myanmar in 2005. “We allow lessons without taking into account nationality. All enjoy free textbooks and have abandoned reimbursements,” said headmaster Yang Enfeng. Many Myanmar students live together with parents who work in the Jade Trade of exchange or stay with family members. Twelve-year-old Mu Sina, whose family from Muse runs a jade company in Ruili, was linked to her Chinese classmate Shu Manlin under the school's buddy program. A teacher of students from China and Myanmar during a hobby lessons at the Jiegao Primary School on May 19, 2025 (Photo / China News Service) A student of Myanmar (first from the left) plays table tennis with his classmates at the Jiegao Primary School on May 19, 2025 (Photo / China News Service) Teachers link every Myanmar student with Chinese peers, where local children help newcomers with academics, out -of -school activities and cultural adjustment. “Shu helps me with English, she does every test,” said Mu. In exchange, she learns Shu Burmese. Shu's parents are cross -border logistics traders who hope she will get the hang of the language. Their bond, cherished about homework, comics and classroom projects, reflects what the local population Paukphaw calls a Burmese term for brother or sister-like kinship. “We are inseparable,” said Mu. Students from China and Myanmar participate in a recitation hobby class at the Jiegao Primary School on May 19, 2025 (Photo / China News Service) Students from China and Myanmar rehearse for a performance for the children's day at the Jiegao Primary School in Ruili, the province of Yunnan in southwestern China, on 19 May 2025. Nestled at just 100 meters from Myanmar's Muse City, the school registers from both countries (Photo / China News Service) The Sister City Partner of Ruili and Muse has strengthened their band since 2012 by bustling trade and a groundbreaking “domestic territory, customs-exempt” policy that provides tariff exemptions. The exchange Border Economic Cooperation Zone is an industrial park approved by the Chinese State Council in Ruili, founded in 1992 and was established to promote trade between China and Myanmar. Muse acts as Myanmar's port city at national level and the largest domestic hub for trade with China. It stands as the primary distribution center of the country for agricultural products, marine goods, minerals and jewelry. A student of Myanmar goes to class at the Jiegao Primary School on May 19, 2025 (Photo / China News Service) Students from China and Myanmar rehearse for a performance for the children's day at the Jiegao Primary School on May 19, 2025 (Photo / China News Service) Intertwine The two cities share interconnected ethnic languages, integrated cultures and similar habits, with marital marriages and cross -border trade. Frequent exchanges between residents have seamlessly intertwined their daily lives. Every morning, while the cities wake up, a lively sight along the border unfolds: young muse students cross the gate to ruili for education. These young students not only embody a unique cultural landscape, but also the lasting hope for the Pauk-Phaw friendship to thrive for generations. Students of the Jiegao Primary School on May 19, 2025 (Photo / China News Service) Students step out of the class for activities during a break at the Jiegao Primary School on May 19, 2025 (Photo / China News Service) Ten Jiegao -alumni of primary education of Myanmar are now studying at the top Chinese universities, including Tsinghua University, Zhejiang University and Xiamen University, which contribute to bilateral trade, technology and cultural ties. Mu said her dream is to return to Myanmar as a Chinese teacher. “I will be a bridge between our cultures,” she said. Also read: Never give up hope As their poem explains: “We share the water of one river, entangled by trade and fresh, we are the Brussels sprouts of bilingual poetry, witnesses of Pauk-Fhaw.” Miao Chao and agencies have contributed to this story.

