Building on his 'Mobility for all' positioning, Automotive Brand Toyota has drawn new multi-year partnerships with Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland.

In the agreement, from May 2025, Toyota will become the official autofarthreede of Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland.

Through the collaboration, Toyota will be committed to supporting national teams for men and women for Cricket Ireland and Scotland. The brand also invests in initiatives to promote the growth of Grassroots participation in Great -Britain, Noord -Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

The partnerships follow the recent appointment of Toyota as the new main partner of the English and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) in a multi -year partnership agreement. The move underlines the dedication of the Autderk to grow the game and make cricket more fun and inclusive for everyone.

Growing Grassroots Participation in Ireland

Toyota is demonstrated to make his commitment to make cricket more accessible to everyone and the cultivation of broader involvement in cricket in Ireland, and also becomes the official partner of 'Smash It', a cricket program for five to nine -year -olds.

Toyota will work closely with Cricket Ireland and destroy it with the aim of introducing more children in sport. Toyota and Cricket Ireland will help together to introduce 1,400 children in the program in the year one. To support this goal, Toyota offers more than 200 fairs, which means that from lower socio-economic areas that may otherwise not have the opportunity to take the program, may not take the program for free.

In addition, Toyota hopes to encourage further participation in sport by offering Smash IT participants with one free ticket for adults and children to an international game Ireland in the next two summers, including exciting matches against West India and England (men) and Zimbabwe and Pakistan (women).

Increasing involvement in cricket in Scotland

In Scotland, Toyota invests in Scotland's cricket program in the Scotland Cricket program to encourage more children to get involved in sport and then grow the number of participants at the basic level in Scotland. All Stars Cricket is a program from England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB), of which Toyota is the first official partner, who is also active in Scotland. Taken by Cricket Scotland, the program is designed to introduce five to eight -year -old children to get acquainted with the sport.

Toyota Fund 200 Free Beurs will see this investment every year, aimed at making more access to students from Staatschool to the All-Stars program, as well as children with disabilities at additional support centers for support.

In addition to the stock markets, Toyota dealers will play a supporting role in growing all-stars cricket among local communities by encouraging registrations to the program.

Scott Thompson, president and director of Toyota, explained: “The two new partnerships with Cricket Ireland and Cricket Scotland are building on Toyota's dedication to make cricket more accessible to everyone. In addition to our recent appointment as the new main partner of the ECB, we are central in the future. Our Mission, and these initiatives will be more individuals and the Northern, the northern, and more individuals will, and more individuals, the northern, and more individuals, and more individuals, and more individuals, and more individuals, and more individuals, and more individuals, and more individuals, and the northern, and more individuals, and more individuals, and more individuals, and more individuals, and more individuals, and more individuals, and more individuals, and more individuals, and the northern, and the northern, and the northern in the Netherlands Enable Ireland to experience and connect the joy of cricket.

The move occurs on the World War World War in 2025.