When the University Football season 2025 starts on August 30 for Byu and Utah, it will not be a big surprise if both the cougars and the UTES will be led by Quarterbacks that have been transferred from the group of five programs.

Devon Dampier is the man on the hill in all accounts after switching from New Mexico. He was a dual-dreat star for the Lobos in 2024 who hopes that perhaps even expected to have a big impact at Utah.

He has clearly received a big concept that the attack has been in recent years, and so it is nothing new to him, Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in the spring. He likes to have another coach on the field now. He is just completely at home in what was doing and so he is doing great.

Whether Bourguet or Hillstead would be QB1 for BYU is still a question, with Jake Retzlaff's status in question after a civil lawsuit was filed in Salt Lake City's 3rd District Court on May 21 accusing the Cougars' contested starting quarterback of sexual assault of a Salt Lake County woman in late November 2023.

Whether Bourguet or Hillstead would get the kink in Retzlaffs Place is still a question, but Byu -attacking coordinator Aaron Roderick expressed some optimism about the couple that came from the spring camp.

They both improve. Both are now better players than last season, Roderick said. And I think we can win a game with one of them. I don't know which of them would be. … it's close. They both had more good days than bad, and I think they are both good players.

All this means that there is a very real chance that both Byu and Utah in 2025 by G5 transfers will be Quarterback, players who were largely overlooked for some reason by the more managed and legendary university football programs that came from high school.

Who are these guys?

Dampiers most remarkable stock market offers came from Arizona the only Power Four Conference School that offers him, per 247 sports Together with Air Force, Nevada and New Mexico.

Utah Quarterback Devon Dampier runs during the spring football training in Spence and Cleone Eccles Football Center in Salt Lake City, on Thursday 20 March 2025. | Anna Fuder/Utah Athletics

Bourguets offers were from West -Michigan and Ohio. And Hillsteads offers are Washington State, Utah State, Nevada and Fiu.

Each of those quarterbacks, based on Byu or Utah, went beyond many people who thought for them when they started their university career. But do the group of five QB transfers succeed at the level of the power conference? Do they need anything to get the cougars and utes where they want to go in 2025, such as a BIG 12 champion match and a berth in the play -off of the University Football?

What history says

Since October 2018, when the NCAA transferportal was first set up, 44 quarterbacks have been transferred from Group of Five Programs to Power Conference Programs, per 247 sportsAnd that includes Dampier, Bourguet, Hillstead and Byus Backup QB last season, Gerry Bohanon.

The number of G5 -Quarterbacks that landed at P4 schools has increased steadily year after year, from none in both 2018 and 2019 to two in 2020, three in 2021, five in 2022, 16 in 2023 and 18 in 2024 (which also includes this spring).

Some have been stars, G5 transfers that excelled at the highest level of sport.

Just last season there was Diego Pavia in Vanderbilt, who threw 20 touchdowns for 2,293 Yards, 20 TouchDowns and four interceptions after the state of New Mexico.

There was also Kurtis Rourke, the former striking Ohio who led Indiana to his best season ever. Rourke threw more than 3,000 meters, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions in 2024, all while playing on a torn ACL, Per ESPN.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourk from Ohio Trasster to Indiana after the 2023 season and led Indiana to his best season ever in 2024. | Paul Vernon, Associated Press

There was also Taylen Green, the former striking Boise State who had a career year in Arkansas. In his first season with the razorbacks, Green threw 3,154 yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, and also hurried for 600 yards and eight touchdowns.

For every Pavia, Rourke or Green, Transfer Quarterbacks that became more than many they thought, there were also players such as Hank Bachmeier, a former striking one at both BOise State and Louisiana Tech, who had a solid year at Wake Forest.

In his last season of College Football, Bachmeier threw up for 2,593 Yards, 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. He was a solid QB, but not a real difference maker for the 4-8 demon deacons.

Jayden Maiava went from Unlv to USC and was the backup of Miller Moss for a large part of the year. Towards the end of the season, his runway was his, and he showed flashes of greatness, the reason why the Trojans initiated him in the first place.

There were also those transfers undone by injuries, boys like Houston's Zon Chriss (a transfer from Louisiana); Baylors Dequan Finn (a transfer of Toledo); and Boston Colleges Grayson James (a transfer from FIU). If those three remained healthy, they might have had seasons on the same footing with Bachmeier, and maybe even Pavia and Green. Unfortunately, injuries and their seasons became what-IFs.

For every G5 transfer that played this last season at a Power Conference School that once played, there have really been twice as many that it didn't.

Of the 44 QBs that have been transferred from the group of five to Power Conference programs since 2018, more than a third did not play or did not play in a match for the Power Conference team they have been transferred to.

Looking for greener grass, playing time

Multiple quarterbacks illuminated the team they switched to, some for the Junior College rangs such as Gunnar Smith (USF to UCF to Highland Community College), others to the FCS programs, such as William Haskell (San Diego State to Washington to Portland State).

A player, Cincinnatis Xavier Williams, is now at his third school and is a defensive back.

The successful G5 -Quarterback transfers at the level of the Power Conference have largely been the most proven. The players who played on the group of five level before they made the leap to the Power Four.

Pavia spent two seasons in NMSU, and during his last year with the aggies he threw 2,973 Yards, 26 Touchdowns and nine intercepts.

Rourke spent five seasons in Ohio and combined to throw 5,257 Yards, 36 TouchDowns and nine intercepts with the Bobcats during his last two years.

Green was in Boise State for three years and in the two years where he actually saw playing time throwing for nearly 4,000 meters, 25 touchdowns, 15 interceptions, and also hurried for more than 1,000 yards and 19 scores.

Of course the production at G5 level is no guarantee of success.

Taquan Roberson was good to great at UConn in 2023 and threw 12 touchdowns and six interceptions for 2,075 yards, but he was rarely played in Kansas State last season.

Clay Millen threw 10 touchdowns and six intercepts with Colorado State in 2022 for 1,910 yards, but still has to see the field in Florida.

Chandler Rogers was an absolute star in Noord -Texas (and Louisiana Monroe for that) prior to his time in Cal. In 2023 while he threw Rogers for 3,382 Yards, 29 touchdowns and five interceptions for 3,382, but he was unable to win in the runway in Cal last year.

Perhaps the most striking of all Grayson McCall is. The best Quarterback in Coastal Carolina History The player who put the Chanticleers on the map had little impact at NC State last season, his last year of College Football was demolished due to an injury.

Coastal Carolina Quarterback Grayson McCall Rent against Georgia Southern during the game, September 30, 2023, in Statesboro, GA. | AP

Injuries have plagued many G5 transfers to the P4 level. McCall is the most striking example, but Chriss, Finn, James, Grant Wells (Marshall to Virginia Tech) and Jack Abraham (Southern Miss to Mississippi State) all looked like potential stars, only to reduce injuries short, or in some cases, career.

Of the three G5 transfers who will or can start in the state of Utah this year, only Dampier has the type of track record that Stardom suggests. But even that is weak.

Dampier had a great season at G5 level. Last year with the Lobos he threw up for 2,768 Yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions, while also hurried for 1,166 yards and 19 touchdowns. Those statistics suggest that Dampier could thrive in Utah, but if he does, Hed does what has done few G5 transfers. The successful people have all had many years of proven success so far.

Neither Bourguet nor Hillstead also have a lot of a track record, and much less of one than Dampier.

Bourguet played in nine games for two seasons in Western Michigan and was good for 713 passing yards, four touchdowns and an interception. In the meantime, Hillstead played in eight games during his only season in Utah State, and although he showed flashes, injuries and mistakes were problematic. He succeeded in throwing 1,062 Yards, 11 touchdowns and eight intercepts with the aggies.

It has been clearly possible for a group of five transfer Quarterbacks to shine at the Power Four level. Pavia, Rourke and Green have all proven that, with more than a few others who have shown a similar potential before injuries stood in the way.

Dampier and Bourguet or Hillstead can play in the lead role respectively in the lead role.

Dampiers offensive coordinator at New Mexico Jason Beck followed him to Utah, making the transition as simple as it could be. And Bourguet and Hillstead have been in Rodericks system for a while and neither has left for another chance. Growth is probably for both players, even if the general public has not seen it yet.

At the moment, however, all three transfers will have to bend a precedent to get Byu and Utah where they want to go from 30 August.