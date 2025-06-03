Harding Heren Tennis reaches the program-best national ranking





Searcy The Harding Men's Tennis team closed its season 2025 with a historic finish and reached its highest national ranking on number 21 in the last ITA NCAA Division II ranking. This exceeds the previous program record of 34th set in 2021. The Bisons achieved an impressive general record of 15-7 and continued to the semi-final of the central regional tournament. Individual, Senior Cas de Ruiter An excellent career concluded with a general record of 19-12, giving him the number 8 ranking in the II-Singles division. Junior Adrian Solorzano Also impressed, go on 19-9 and secure the national ranking in Division II. The formidable double pairs of the rider and Solorzano have compiled a record of 17-9, which led to an impressive No. 11 national ranking. The ranking of the Ruiter's no. 8 Singles is the highest reached by a Harding Herentennis player in the NCAA Division II era of the program, which started in 1997-98. This exceeds the previous record set by Dani which was arranged at number 23 in 2023. The number 11 Doubles ranking for the rider and Solorzano marks the third time in the last three seasons that Harding has a top-12 national Doubles team, with the rider an important part of all three performance. In the rankings of the central region of the year that ITA was released, the Harding men's team was arranged in third place. Regionally, the rider was arranged in fourth place in Singles, while Solorzano was seventh. The double team of De Ruiter and Solorzano earned the No. 2 regional ranking and linking Florian Gayme And Cian Mikkelsen Also made the list at number 10. The Tennis Team of Harding also saw national recognition, with two players who earned National Singles Rankings: No. 13 Alexia Zarate Valdez (20-9) and No. 46 Karli Roux (17-7). Regionally, Lady Bisons No. 8 ended in the central region. Zarate Valdez was the number 2 -arranged singles player in the region, and the double team of Zarate Valdez and Roux was number 9.

