Sports
Ladies hockey adds Joakim “UK” flygh as an assistant coach
Flygh agrees with the bears who spent the last season on the couch as an assistant for the Harvard Women's Program. Flygh and Ruzzi have collaborated with two different stops with the duo that has been working on Harvard for three years and for one season at Yale.
“Uk being able to welcome in our program is a home run for our players and our employees. Brown Hockey is a huge climb and the addition of his knowledge, experience and passion for the game increases the level for all of us. In particular, the UK is someone who appreciates the chance to get the chance to get the chance to get the chance again.”
Before he came to Harvard's Staff, Flygh had a successful ten-year term of office as head coach of the Yale Women's Ice Hockey program of 2009-2019. In 2014-15, Flygh led the Bulldogs to their best winning percentage in eight seasons and ended with the second most general victories in school history (15). Yale also made his second consecutive ECAC Hockey Championship Playoff performance under Flyghaffter Theteam fixed the school record for victories in conference matches with 12 and scored the second most goals in one season in school history (93). In 2013-14, the Bulldogs made their first playoff performance by Ecac Hockey Championship since 2008, and their first postseason victory since 2005.
Flygh's nine-year career as an assistant coach prior to Yale was characterized by consistent success; He coached teams for a combined winning percentage of .701 (176-69-21) and he was part of six seasons of 20 or more victories. Flyghwentto Yale after three seasons as an assistant at Harvard, where he helped the Crimson to a general record of 71-20-8, two NCAA tournament performances, two ECAC Hockey Regular Regular Championships, two Beanpot Tournament Championships.
Flygh came to Harvard's staff in 2007 after having spent three seasons as an assistant at Minnesota Duluth. There he worked with the Bulldog defenders and a fine-kill unit. In Flygh's Three Seasons in Duluth, the Bulldogs made the NCAA tournament every year, went on to the NCAA title competition in 2007 and placed a total record of 72-26-9. About the office of Flygh, UMD is in fourth place in fourth place in goals per match and third in penalty murder. During its first season in 2004-05, the UMD-Penalty-Kill only made 16 goals in 206 Power Play, which operated with an efficiency of 92.2 percent.
Before taking the position in Minnesota Duluth, Flygh worked three seasons as an assistant coach, including one as a graduated assistant, with the ice hockey team for men at New England College. He helped the pilgrims to a combined 53-23-4 record and three second place competitions during his three years behind the bank.
Flygh was a striking defender as a student in New England and was the defensive player of the year of the pilgrims. He played professional hockey in Sweden for the Lysekil Vikings.
Flygh, born in Tyringe, Sweden, graduated from New England College in 2000 with a bachelor's degree in kinesiology. In 2002 he obtained a master's degree in organizational management from New England.
Sources
https://brownbears.com/news/2025/6/2/womens-ice-hockey-womens-hockey-adds-joakim-u-k-flygh-as-an-assistant-coach
