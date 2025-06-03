Sports
Worlds Richest Tennis Player opened from French after shock loss
The richest player of tennis and world no. 3 Jessica Pegula was dumped out of the French open in a shock result on Monday afternoon.
The French Yoker Lois Boisson produced one of the greatest disturbances in the history of Roland Garros through beautiful third seed Pegula to reach the quarterfinals.
The 22-year-old world no. 361 came from behind to beat the American 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in her very first Grand Slam Main Draw appearance.
Boisson will be the first French Yoker sign to reach the quarters in Paris since Mary Pierce in 2002.
The victory came after a marathon for two hours and 40 minutes on the Philippe-Chatrier field, where Boisson sealed the victory with a thunderous winner along the line before he pulled a victorious roar.
Jessica Pegula responds during her fourth round match against Lois Boisson of France
Reuters
Pegula has eight career titles to her name and earns her nearly 15 million prize money, but the 31-year-old is one of the heirs to an estimated 5 billion fortune.
The father of the tennis star, Terry, owns the NFL -Franchise The Buffalo Bills and NHL team The Buffalo Sabres, with a capacity of more than 5.4 billion.
He initially earned his money in the oil and gas industry before he went to sports.
Last year, the French wildcard Boisson suffered an ACL Teacher a week before Roland Garros and had to miss her home lamb, making it her debut year in the tournament.
Simply in: Gary Lineker reunites with brother Wayne who falls alcohol at the son's wedding in the midst of 17 years
Lois Boisson roared with emotion after winning her fourth round game against Jessica Pegula
Reuters
Roland Garros effectively postponed her entry until 2025, giving her a chance she explicitly grabbed.
Unbelievable, she had only played two matches at touring level for these two weeks and won one against British no. 5 Harriet Dart.
Her journey from injury to the quarterfinals is a remarkable comeback for French No. 25.
Read more: Imane Khelif Medical Report leaked that 'proves that Boxer is a biological man'
Pegula quickly won the opening set and broke Boisson three times to take early control of the game.
Encouraged by the 15,000-stubborn court Philippe-Chatrier-Mijigte, the Yoker sign, however, forced a decision-maker and recovered recovered after losing an early break lead.
Boisson's tough twist on her forehand and the feeling around the net has completely discombobulated the flat pegula, who pushed the ball around and stuck, without all the rhythm or aggression.
Latest sports news:
Lois Boisson shakes hands with Jessica Pegula after winning her fourth round game
Reuters
In a long game, Boisson converted her fourth breaking point to serve for the biggest victory of her career.
The 22-year-old had to dig deep to secure the shock victory, to ward off four breaking points before the victory was sealed.
In tears during her interview with the court with former French No. 1 Alize Cornet, Boisson said: “It was incredible to play with such atmosphere at this court.
“I believed in myself for the game, I knew what I could do, even if she's super strong. I gave everything I had and it worked, it's incredible.”
In the quarterfinals on Wednesday, Boisson will be confronted with the 18-year-old Russian sensation Mirra Andreeva.
The victory offers a rare day of jubilation for French women's knowledge, which is in a miserable state with no one in the top 70 world ranking.
While the last French player in both singles, Boisson has certainly changed the story about her career.
