



View: Famu -football coach James Colzie III Responses about 2025 Spring Game James Colzie III is the head coach of the Famu Rattlers football team. Florida A&M plays Mississippi Valley State in Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta on October 4.

The game was originally planned to be played in the state of Mississippi Valley.

Famu has a large alumni -presence in Atlanta and has played there for the past two seasons.

The Rattlers will want to avenge last season for the loss of a house for the Delta Devils. Florida A&M Football plays a match in Atlanta for the third consecutive season. During the weekend on the Famu National Alumni Association Convention in Frisco, TexasFamus Vice President and director of Athletics Angela Suggs announced that the Rattlers will come across the Delta Devils of the state of Mississippi Valley Mercedes-Benz Stadium, the home base of the Atlanta Falcons, On Saturday, October 4. The football match of week 6 Southwestern Athletic Conference between the Rattlers and the Delta Devils was initially planned to be played in MvSus Rice-Totten Stadium in Itta Bena, Mississippi. They decided that they were coming to Famu, Georgia, also known as Atlanta, Suggs said during the Famu Naa -Conventions Advertisements Breakfast on Friday 30 May. So on October 4 we won't be in it, it's Bena, Mississippi. We will play Missisiippi Valley University in the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia. Famu has a large contingent graduates in Atlanta and has one of the greatest alumni chapters for the HBCU. The Rattlers played in Atlanta in 2024 for the MeaC/SWAC challenge, in which they squeak a 24-23 victory over the Norfolk State Spartans in the Center Parc Stadium, formerly the Atlanta Braves Turner Field. < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> < util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/> In 2023, Famu Football won its very first Celebration Bowl 30-26 over the Howard Bison to secure its 16th Black College National Championship in Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Rattlers will look forward to the loss of 24-21 of last seasons compared to the Delta Devils, a shortage that ended his 23-game Home Winning Streak in Bragg Memorial Stadium, which spanned for five years. It was MvSus Lone victory for the 2024 season. Famu, led by a second-year head coach James Colzie III, returns from a 7-5 season in 2024. MVSU, fresh from a 1-11 show, has a first-year head coach in Terrell Buckley. Both coaches played College Football as cornerbacks for Florida State University, where Buckley is there from 1989 to 1991 and Colzie 1993 to 1996 spends on the Seminoles -Roster. Famu Football plays a regular seasonal schedule of 12 games in 2025, open versus the Howard Bison in the Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens Hard Rock Stadium on Saturday 30 August. Florida A&M Football 2025 schedule Week 1: Saturday, August 30 vs. Howard (Orange Blossom Classic in Miami Gardens' Hard Rock Stadium), 4 p.m., ESPNU

Week 2: Saturday 6 September to Florida Atlantic Ocean6 pm, ESPN Plus

Week 3: Saturday, September 13 vs. Albany State, 6 pm

Week 4: Bye/Open Week

Week 5: Saturday 27 September vs. Alabama State (SWAC)

Week 6: Saturday, October 4 in the state of Mississippi Valley (SWAC/in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium)

Week 7: Saturday, October 11, vs. North Carolina Central

Week 8: Saturday, October 18 vs. Alcorn State (SWAC/Homecoming)

Week 9: Saturday, October 25 in Southern (SWAC)

Week 10: Saturday, November 1, vs. Jackson State (SWAC)

Week 11: Saturday, November 8 in Arkansas-Pine Bluff (SWAC), 3 p.m.

Week 12: Saturday, November 15 in Alabama A&M (SWAC)

Week 13: Saturday, November 22 vs. Bethune-Cookman (Swac/Florida Classic in Orlando's Camping World Stadium)

Saturday, November 29 NCAA FCS Playoffs start (if necessary)

Saturday December 6 SWAC Championship Game (if necessary)

Saturday December 13 Celebration Bowl in Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium (if necessary)

Monday, January 5, 2026 NCAA FCS National Championship Game in Nashville's Firstbank Stadium (if necessary) Are always mentioned in the eastern standard time. Gerald Thomas, III is a multiple award -winning journalist for his reporting on theFlorida A & M RattlersAt the Tallahasee -Democrat. Follow his award-winning coverage onrattlernews.comand contacts him by e-mail[email protected]Or on the app previously known as Twitter@3peatgee.

Gerald Thomas, III is a multiple award -winning journalist for his reporting on theFlorida A & M RattlersAt the Tallahasee -Democrat. Follow his award-winning coverage onrattlernews.comand contacts him by e-mail[email protected]Or on the app previously known as Twitter@3peatgee.

