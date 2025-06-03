



Ruston The 'Sarge Effect' rolls through at Ruston. Louisiana Tech Vice President and Director of Athletics Ryan Ivey announced on Monday that Bulldog Tennis Head Coach Amy Sargeant has signed a contract extension until the 2028 season. In just her second season at the helm, Sargeant was proclaimed until 2025 Conference USA ladies tennis coach of the year after he had led the bulldogs to a 19-win season, the third most in program history, as well as the first appearance of the program ever in the CUSA Championship match. “What Amy did in a short period of time has been huge,” Ivey said. “I am enthusiastic about the process of our tennis program under its leadership and believe that the best days are for us. This expansion is well deserved and deserved.” It was a banner year for the 'Dogs on the Courts in 2025, because the team had a total of six selections of All-Cusa and 10 CUSA player of the week Honorees, both of which were the most in one season in program history. One of those members of the All-Conference was ZOIE EPPS who registered a 37-5 singles record (autumn and spring combined), most victories of a ladies' player from Division I. Of those 37 singles victories, 25 came during the spring season with a new program record. She also worked with Ana Rodrigues To count 20 Dual Doubles victories, also a program record. La Tech went 5-0 against competition match during the regular season, followed by victories on WKU and Middle Tennessee to continue to the final of the CUSA tournament. “I am grateful for the Trust Louisiana Tech showed me,” said Sargeant. “Signing this extension is a statement of faith, dedication and unfinished things. It reflects all the hard work that our players, employees and the community have put into this program. We are building something special and I am proud to make it part.” Sargeant led the Bulldogs to a 15-win season in 2024, which connected the third most victories by a first-year head coach in program history. One of those victories came to Houston and marked the first victory of the program over a Big 12 opponent. The team finished the season in ninth place in the Ita Collegiate Women's Tennis Southern Regional Rankings. They coached four bulldogs that earned all-CUSA awards, of which three 15+ double singles were belonged, a scoop in the history of the program since 1982. The contract extension is awaiting approval by the Supervisors Council for the University of Louisiana system.

