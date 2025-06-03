New Milton Table Tennis Clubs Max Bannon was the big winner and sealed three titles, while the club met for their final evening





There was a number of nice table tennis in the Mudeford Wood Community Center, where the new Milton Table Tennis Club recently held their final evening after weeks of tournaments. The final of Handicap Singles saw the cunning veteran campaigner Stuart Burton received an eye-sly-sore +13 in an first-to-21 match against the considerably younger Max Bannon. Bannon kept his cool to catch up on the first set on 14-14 and to take it 21-17. The second set was a closer affair when Bannon overtaken on 17-17 to make it 20-21 and to take the title. Gerard Redman (left) shakes his hands with winner Max Bannon after their open singles final The entire U40S Handicap event was played from start to finish in the night and saw a little later rated as the match of the evening. Toby Staddon, 18, received a +6 start against 20-year-old Max Bannon and took the first set 21-17. Bannon got stuck to catch up 10-10 and took the second set 21-15. The third and final set saw some spectacular rallies, which pulled the spectators cheers, when Staddon won 21-15. Bannon, however, won the group, with Staddon in second place. The chosen Doubles Handicap final had Max Bannon and wheelchair player Shaun Newcomb on Matthew Daish and Bev Scott-Johns, who received a +4 start. It was an intriguing meeting, because the rules about playing against wheelchair players had changed. The Newcomb and Bannon Combo can return randomly, with their rivals to play alternately as usual. This could have caused confusion, but Scott-Johns was well drilled by Coach Daish and did his best to keep the ball without too much twist. Then Daish entered his drives on both wings to try to dominate the procedure. This worked well in the first set when Daish and Scott-Johns won the comfortable 21-14. Newcomb and Bannon started to work out things against the second set to catch up 18-18 and scrape the Set 20-21 to set up an intriguing final. Daish and Bev Scott-Johns, however, had had enough of the nonsense and won the decision-maker 21-15 to take the winners trophy. The drawn double handicap final had taken place last week, where Sylvia Smith and David Forbes Helena Holland and Toby Staddon defeated. Steve Martin saw the final of the veterans (more than 40) Handicap received a +6 start against Gerard Redman. Redman struggled to get started and lost the first set 21-12. However, he was in second place to catch up with 6-6 and to win the 21-14. It was much closer to the third and final set, because he only caught up with 15-15 only won 21-18. A bloated Redman then had to come across the 20-year-old Max Bannon in the Open Singles final after a short break. It was a bridge too far for Redman when the fresher Bannon convincingly won the match in three straight sets, 11-1, 11-5, 11-5, to take the prestigious open singles title. Bannon left that behind with a trio of titles after winning the disability, U40S and open singles titles. Club secretary and General Factotum Bev Scott-Johns organized the event. The new Milton club has no close season, because it continues with club evenings and tournaments during the summer months. For information about playing Table Tennis in the summer, contact Secretary Bev Scott-Johns on 01425 619552.

