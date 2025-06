In April, Nandy said that the 68-year-old director of Sportmedia Law was the “excellent candidate” to fulfill the position, even though he was not on the original shortlist of three people. She has now removed herself from the final decision and delegates responsibility to the Minister of Sport. Last month, during a hearing for the hearing of culture, media and sports committee (CMS), Kogan told Kogan that he was “completely transparent” by explaining his donations. The committee endorsed Kogan, but said that he must work to “ensure the football community that he will act impartially and in a politically neutral way”. Commission chairman Dame Caroline Dinenage warned that Kogan's “earlier donations to the Labor Party will inevitably leave him open for accusations of political bias in a job where independence is paramount”. Kogan said he had donated “very small amounts” to the campaigns, as well as thousands of pounds of Labor MPs and candidates in recent years, but had “total personal independence of all” and promised “total political impartiality” if appointed. A spokesperson for DCMS said: “We received the letter from the Commissioner for public agreements and we look forward to working fully with his office. “The appointment is busy being ratified in the usual way.” Kogan refused to comment. It has also emerged that Nandy has written to the CMS committee and told them: “I have clearly heard the comments of the committee about David's transparency and frankness about earlier political donations he had made and the need for him to take concrete steps to prevent the perception of any advocacy or lack of the government. “As a first step to prevent this risk of this, I write to inform you that I have delegated the final decision about the chairman's appointment to the Minister of Sport.” Stuart Andrew, the Minister of Shadow Culture, said that the appointment of Kogan was “Labor friend politics” and Nandy “Let” added “to side” was a necessary move to emphasize how compromised this selection “. “The public has the right to know if this was an honest and impartial process, or another case of political patronage disguised as due diligence,” he said. “The decision to start an investigation is welcome. [It] Must research by Keir Starmer, his advisers, and whether conflicts of interest have been declared good. “ A spokesperson for the prime minister added that Kogan was appointed by an “honest and open competition”, and the BBC was told that his donations were under the threshold that required. The Bill for Football Management, which is currently coming through the Parliament after being introduced by the Labor Government in October, will set up a first independent regulator for the Professional Men's Game in England. The legislation will hand over power to a body that is independent of the government and football authorities to supervise clubs in the top five of the top five in England. Kogan – a former BBC journalist who also advised the Premier League, EFL and other competitions on broadcasting rights – said that he wants to put “fans in the heart of the regulator” and help the football pyramid.

