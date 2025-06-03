Star who is declining for the football team of the University of New Hampshire of 1995-98, has been appointed as the voting paper of 2026 for induction in the NFF College Football Hall of Fame, the National Football Foundation announced on Monday.

Azumah, whose name is on the mood for the first time, is one of the 100 players and 35 coaches from the divisions on the mood; There are another 79 players and nine coaches from the subdivision of the Football Bowl.

The mood was emailed on Monday to the more than 12,000 NFF members and the current NFF Hall of Famers. Votes are presented in tabular form and to the Honors Court of the NFF, which will deliberate and select the Hall of Fame Class 2026.

Individuals can become an NFF member and cast a vote this year by filling in an online membership form by Click here.

The announcement of the NFF College Football Hall of Fame class 2026 will be made in January 2026, with specific details that must be announced in the future.

Azumah, a resident of Worcester, Massachusetts who graduated in 1999 with a diploma in sociology and a minor in Justice Studies, was the recipient of the Walter Payton Award from 1998 who honors the best offensive player in the subdivision of the NCAA football championship. He was also a recipient of the 2024 NCAA Silver Annivenary Award, who recognizes a major student athletes on the 25one Birthday of the end of their intercollegiate athletics fitness.

Azumah became the first player in FCS to darken 1,000 hasty yards in four consecutive years, and he broke two FCS records with 6.193 hasty yards and 8,376 career All-Purphose Yards.

Azumah still has the following school records in New Hampshire: Single-Game Rushing Yards (329), hasty recruiting in a season (2,195), careerhushing yards, single-game carry's (53), season carnies (1,045), Single Game Carries Touchies, Touchies), Touching Touching Touching (Five), career-touchdowns (60) and career all-Purphose Yards.

He made 25 career 100-yard hasty games in 41 games, which means that he covered 100 meters in 61 percent of his games. Azumah finished with nine games of 200 or more meters, including a few that surpassed 300, and on average almost 6.0 meters per Carry in its four years as Wildcat.

In his Senior Season 1998, Azumah was named a unanimous all-American, All-Atlantic 10 Conference Selection (preceded by CAA Football), ECAC All-Star, New England Player of the Year and Atlantic 10 Offensive Player of the Year.

That season he saw the records of the Conference and School season crush with 343 carrys for 2,195 Yards and 22 TouchDowns. He an average of 247.8 all-purphoses yards per game and darkened hurrying five times. Azumah broke his own school record with a career-high 329-Yard hasty performance with five touchdowns against Hofstra University.

Azumah was named AFCA All-America First Team as a kick-returer and All-America Second Team (Associated Press, the sports network) in Rennen as Junior. He received an ECAC All-Star, Gold Helmm receiver, All-Atlantic 10 Conference and All-New England First Team. He led the conference and was arranged sixth in the nation with 1,585 Hurden recruiting at 271 with 17 touchdowns.

As a second year, Azumah was named All-ECAC, All-New England and All-Yankee Conference (precursor of Atlantic 10) first team. He was named Yankee Conference Offensive Player of the Year and the ECAC Gold Helmm receiver of the season. He led the conference in Rushing (1,308 yards), scored (126 points) and all-purphoson yards (2,109).

In 1999 he became one of the first recipients of UNH's Jim Urquhart Student-Athlete of the Year Award who is presented to student athletes from New Hampshire who have both in the athletic competition and in the classroom, and have a great sportiness and character, and a passion for sport.

In 2005, Azumah was admitted to the Athletics Hall of Fame of the Athletics.

After his very successful UNH career, Azumah was a fifth round NFL concept choice through the Chicago Bears and spent seven seasons (1999-2005) in the competition as a defensive back and kick-returer.

In his first season, Azumah received the prestigious Brian Piccolo Award, who is given by teammates to a player who illustrates an example of courage, loyalty, teamwork and dedication.

Azumah played with the bears in 105 games and made a Pro Bowl appearance in 2003, then

He led the competition in the kick -off with an average of 29 meters per return and two touchdowns. He became the first Wildcat to ever earn a Pro Bowl performance, and in that game the record for returning with 228 and also recovered a mess.

His NFL career statistics include 48 Starts, 384 Tackles, 10 interceptions, 29 passes defended, 6.5 bags, six forced junk and one messy recovery.

Of the 5.78 million that have played and coached Football College since the first match on November 6, 1869, only 1,111 players and 237 coaches were inaugurated. In other words, less than two hundredths of a percentage (0.02%) of those who participated can call themselves a member of the NFF College Football Hall of Fame.

The NFF uses a rigorous series of objective standards to only identify the most worthy candidates, and the criteria establish a pool of around 1500 All-America First Team Honorees. A district screen system further cleans the list to the names on the vote.