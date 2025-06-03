Tennis Best bets for Tuesday 3 June

2025 Roland Garros Best bets for Tuesday 3 June

With all this out of the way, let's go on Tuesday 3 June in a number of French open picks for day 10.

2025 Record: 723-705-1 (+20.61 units)

Tommy Paul vs. Carlos Alcaraz

Very few players can now be able to handle the sinner, just ask someone in tennis. After Sinner dominated him the last game, Jiri Lehecka even said that Alcaraz could only beat the sinner. But although Alcaraz is heavy, it is not as unbeatable as his Italian rival. We have seen several players the Spaniard, including some in this tournament and Paul is one of the few who actually defeated him. The American has actually done it twice, at 1000 level events in Canada. Paul also pushed Alcaraz in other meetings, so I love his chances of doing it again in their upcoming quarterfinals of Roland Garros.

Admitting sick, I have been skeptical about Paul this tournament. He has had to deal with a nagging lower abdominal injury, even mention of MRIs after the game, although nobody seems to know the results. Despite that, Paul continues to win. His straight victory over Alexei Pofyrin was the first time he looked really comfortable, and the fast match gave him extra recovery time that is crucial before he was confronted with Alcaraz.

Of course, Pauls Health is a concern, but you can't be afraid of betting on sport. Even with less than 100%, Paul has the grit to challenge Alcaraz. The defensive champion did not look sharp in Paris this year and dropped sets to players he would have to beat comfortably. Alcarazs decision has been eliminated, and Paul's consistency and elite return competition (fourth best break percentage on tour in the last 52 weeks) could give him some problems. Paul's trust and Vechtgeest also contribute to the intrigues. He will not go back down, whatever happens.

Bet: Paul to win a set (+100)

Remedy Roland Garros Futures

(All these futures are posted in my example of Roland Garros -Preview)

Aryna Sabalenka to win a quarter 1 (3.5 hours to win 2.5 hours)

Qinwen Zheng vs. Aryna Sabalenka

I set up this exact situation in Rome, but I did not cover there. I regretted that fairly quickly, with Zheng who sails to a 6-4, 6-3 victory. That was Zheng's first victory over Sabalenka, and it will certainly give the Chinese superstar the confidence that she needs to go out and possibly do it again. That said, I love Sabalenka to take her revenge. This has still been a one-sided rivalry in the past, and Sabalenka has shown that the gap between her and the next level of WTA players is quite considerable. With that in mind, I try not to give a cheap chance to cash in the white Russia. So I put a single unit on Zheng to win this competition at +250. That means that I give myself a shot with a low risk of winning 1.5 units on Sabalenka.

Hedge: Zheng ML (+250 – 1h to win 2.5 hours)

Novak Djokovic to win a quarter 2 (1h to win 2.5 hours)

Novak Djokovic vs. Alexander Zverev

Djokovic now looked for two weeks as Djokovic, because he also played pretty well in winning his 100th career title in the 250 in Geneva before this tournament. So I like doing business against Zverev. I am well aware of Zverev's Clay-Court-Stagboom, and he is a man I thought it would have a real chance to win this tournament by the end of 2024. I just changed my number because of a strange start to the 2025 season. And this is a large mental mismatch, where Djokovic is a 24-way Grand SLAM champion and Zverev has trouble getting over the bump to win his first.

That said, I think it would be a bit irresponsible not to cover this piece. If Djokovic wins, that would be great. I would win a unit on him that won the quarter, and I would still have risher 0.5 units on the Serbian to win the French open title, a play that I posted on the VSIN -Picks page on 30 May. If Djokovic doesn't win, it's no problem. Winning 1.5 units on Zverev would mean that I live back everything I risked at Djokovic in Paris.

Hedge: Zverev ML (+100 – 1.5 hours to win 1.5 hours)

Lorenzo Musetti to win a quarter 3 (2.5 hours to win 4.5 hours)

Frances Tiafoe vs. Lorenzo Musetti

This is a match that I fully expect to win Musetti, but I am not going to be greedy here. Intrivers have +360 for Tiafoe to win, so this is the cleanest hedge that you can imagine. Tiafoe is a player on a big match. So, although Musetti should win, you can't count anything, especially if the Italian wants to make the first Roland Garros semi -final of his career. Moreover, Musetti is not used to being a tough favorite in a place like this. That said, let's guarantee a 1.1 unit victory with Tiafoe or a victory of 3.5 units with Musetti. That means that Musetti would still mean a nice payment day, but a uppery would also mean some green.

Hedge: Tiafoe ML (+360 – 1h to win 3.6 hours)

