Orono, me – The Hockey team of the University of Maine announced their incoming class for the 2025 season. The class consists of nine first -year players from five different countries.

“We are delighted to welcome these great student athletes in our Black Bear Field Hockey family, “Head coach Josette Babineau States. “This is an important class for our program, because we are graduating many experienced players. This class brings a strong level of versatility, talent and athletics with which we can build and develop. Their mentality matches our program and will enable us to continue to strive for success in our conference”

Martha Barratt, a resident of Bristol, United Kingdom, joins the Black Bears after her time in the high school of Redmaids and the Clifton Robinsons Hockey Club. As an attacker for her club team, she was the second highest goal scorer in 2024 when she recorded 9 goals in 18 games. In 2024 she was named the young player of the year of her club, along with a captain for the Tier 1 England Hockey U18S team; A team that would end as the national second in the same season. In her high school she was named player of the season in her last year. In 2021 she was selected for Wessex Leopards and was later selected for the process for the U16 team of England Hockey, which earned her a place on the U16 Long Squad for England.

Leyden Churchill, a resident of Dover, New Hampshire, spent her last four years at Dover High School and with her club team, Seacoast. As an attacker, during her second season, she was the second leading goal scorer for her Division 1 New Hampshire Final Four team. During her junior season, she helped to lead a defense that made the least goals in their division possible, so that her team eventually led to an undefeated season and a title of the State Championship. She was a triple New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association All-State selection her second-year student, junior and senior seasons, and served her last year as a team captain.

Nicole Kowalewski, a resident of Midhirst, Taranaki, New Zealand, joins the Black Bears after her time at New Plymouth High School and the regional team of Taranaki. As a defender, she served as a captain for her high school, club and regional teams. She is a dual regional U18 MVP, which performs the performance in 2022 and 2023. Since 2023 it has been competing for future black sticks in their U18 and U19 teams.

Sophie Maquestiau, is a resident of Saint-Agatha-Berchem, Brussels, Belgium comes to Maine after graduating at Go! Atheneum UNESCO KOAKELBERG. For 10 years she competed with Royal Daring Molenbeek Hockey Club, where she served as a team captain and helped her team lead to a conference championship in the U19 division. As a defender, she recently switched to Royal Baudouin Dilbeek to play in the first team of the ladies. She also recently came the TOP-50 for selections for the Belgium National Squad.

Sofia Miller, resident of Keene, New Hampshire, joins Maine after her time at Keene High School and Summit FHC. As an attacker, she set a few records for her high school when she registered the most assists in school history and was the first athlete to reach 100 career points. She ended her career with 37 goals and 27 assists and earned her attacking MVP her senior season. In 2024 she led her team to the first New Hampshire D1 championship in school history and the New Hampshire Field Hockey Coaches Association called her after the first team All-State. Max Field Hockey eventually called her player of the year for the state of New Hampshire. She served as the leader of both her club and secondary school team.

Louisa Plaehn, a resident of Hanover, Lower Saksen, Germany, joins the Black Bears after graduating at Kaiser-Wilhelm-Und rat gymnasium Hanover. As a defender, she has participated in two club teams in the last 15 years. She led her DTV Hanover team that participated in the first Junior Division. And with Eintracht Brunswick, who competes in the second Bundesliga, she helped the team to lead a sixth place in the German national championships. She won 13 State Championships between the two clubs.

Julia Pieters, a resident of Haarlemmere, Noord-Holland, the Netherlands, joins the Black Bears for her first year of collegial field hockey after having spent time on the last 14 years between two club teams, MHC De Reigers (2011-23) and the most recently, AMHC Rood-Wit. As a defender, she is currently helping her red-and-white team to guide to the Super-A League championship for the 2024-2025 season. She also participated at the highest national field hockey level, the girls under 18 in 2023 and 2024.

Gabrielle Sousa, a resident of Farmingdale, Maine, stays in the state of Maine after her time at Gardiner Area High School. She participated in two in-state club teams; Maine Styx for two years before switching to Coastal Field Hockey, where she has been playing for the past two years. As a midfielder, she led her high school team in Assists and registered 23 assists between her junior and senior years. She also served as a team captain for her high school team during both her junior and senior years.

Allison Sweetser, a resident of Falmoth, Maine, also stays in the state of Maine after her time at Falmouth High School and at Coastal Field Hockey Club. As an attacker, she led her high school team in goals, which led to her first-line first team awards and named the Maine Field Hockey Association All-State Team. She also served as a team captain for her high school team.

