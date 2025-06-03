Sports
Coliseum and Long Beach Waterfront Under 2028 Paralympics locations
Already planned to be the first location in the world to organize events from three different Olympic Summer Games, the Coliseum will help to break new terrain for the Paralympics in 2028.
The iconic stadium is located in the middle of the first Paralympic Games in LA while organizing the Para Track and Field competition, LA28 Announced on Tuesday in an updated location plan that placed 23 sports in their future Paralympic houses.
This is a memorable opportunity for the city of Los Angeles, Para Swimmer and Inglewood -resident Jamal Hill said in an interview with The Times. As a native Los Angeleno you always hear about this melting pot of Los Angeles and often, that melting pot, is the default value to really think if, ethnic or racial or even culturally based. I really like it, very beautiful and now that the melting pot is really starting to cover.
The location plan approved by the International Paralympic Committee places the majority of the Paralympic events in LA, with extra locations in Long Beach, Carson and Arcadia. With all the competitive positions within a radius of 35 miles, competitors have the opportunity to be housed in one Paralympic village for the first time since Rio in 2016.
The United Paralympic village on the UCLAs campus differs from Paris, which had a decentralized plan with Paralympians who stay in satellite villages. The 2024 matches, which were the first post-Pandemic Olympic Games and Paralympics, marked the first real game experience for Hill, who won a bronze medal in the 50-meter freestyle in Tokyo.
After dozens of friends and family made the trip to Europe last year, Hill, who finished fifth in Paris, will save more seats for his hometown matches in 2028.
We had 30 people I know who are going to fly [to Paris]Hill said. There will be 300 people I know at that swimming location.
Para Swimming takes place in the Long Beach Convention Center Lot besides Para Klimmen, which will make his Paralympic debut in 2028. Long Beach will also organize the Schietpara sport in the congress center, sitting volleyball in the Long Beach Arena and Para Cano Sprint and Para Rowing in Marine Stadium.
Long Beach, which also organizes 11 Olympic sports, will use the Olympic beach volleyball location at Alamitos Beach to play blind football in the Paralympics in a location for two use that the setup in Paris reflects under the Eiffel Tower.
The Coliseum, which will also organize the Paralympic final ceremony, anchores a sports zone of Exposition Park with wheelchair rugby and para badminton in USCS Galen Center.
In the center of LA, the Boccia Congress Center, Para Judo, Para Table Tennis, Para Taekwondo and wheelchair rings organizes. Wheelchair basketball takes place across the street Crypto.com Arena while goalball will be in the Peacock Theater.
Venice Beach will have the starting lines for the Para Triathlon and Para Marathon.
Carson organizes Para Archery on the Fields in Dignity Health Sports Park, wheelchair tennis in the tennis center and the Para bicycle track in the Velodrome. Para Equestrian takes place in Santa Anita Park.
The Paralympic Games shows the highest level of athletics, skill and endurance and it is important for LA28 to deliver a plan that not only raises paralympic sport, but brings it to the next level, said Reynold Hoover, Chief Executive Officer, in a statement.
Locations for Para Weightlifting, Para Cycling Road and the course and the finish line of the Para -Marathon must still be announced. The Paralympics 2028 runs from 15-27 August and opens in Sofi Stadium. They follow the 2028 Olympic Games, which runs from 14-30 July.
While the Olympic Games will be in LA for the third time, 2028 marks the first Paralympic Games in the city. The international sporting event for athletes with physical disabilities comes from record access numbers in Paris, where the total live audience grew by 40% compared to Tokyo and 117% compared to Rio, According to a Nielsen Sports Study executed on behalf of the IPC.
1. An artists who display the Paralympic wheelchair tennis location next to Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson. 2. An artists who display wheelchair rugby in the Galen Center. 3. An artists who display the wheelchair basketball in Crypto.com Arena. 4. An artists who display the Judo competition in the Los Angeles Convention Center. (LA28)
NBC reported one Record 15.4 million in total viewers About his TV and streaming platforms for the Paralympic Games, which followed a similar boost in interest for the Olympic Games last summer.
The Olympic Games and the Paralympics are really these simultaneous and congruent movement that reflects the times that were, Hill said. People are no longer afraid. They are not ashamed of who they are. They are not ashamed of their handicap. They are not afraid to pronounce themselves and be seen as otherwise, because it has been accepted for us more than ever to say, you know what were different.
