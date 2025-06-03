Does the United States allow cricket bets? Top 5 countries where it is legal this IPL 2025 season





Cricket is one of the most beloved sports around the world, and the United States feel the craze of the same since the T20 World Cup 2024 organized by the country, together with the West India. Now that the IPL 2025 season is coming to an end with the last game that starts within a few minutes, there is an insight into gambling laws in cricket-playing countries.

Is cricket gambling legally in the United States? Cricket is not considered a major sport in the United States, but its popularity has increased considerably since the country organized the ICC T20 World Cup in 2024. That is why the gambling laws around cricket in the US vary per state in the US. In 2018, the Supreme Court decided to destroy the federal ban on sports betting, and several states moved to legalize bets and regulate practice.

As soon as this happened, there was reportedly an increase in gambling trends in the United States, even for a non-Major Sport such as Cricket. Together with traditional American sports, Cricket is also gaining popularity in the gambling sector, according to the earlier report from the Cricket Panda.

Top countries where cricket bets are legal If we consider the neighboring country of the United States, Mexico, sports bets, there has been legal but with certain limitations since 2004. Betting can be placed via online platforms or store sports books in Mexico, where football and football record the majority of the gambling market. However, to place a bet, one must be 18 years and older.

England, where Cricket is a very popular sport, makes it possible to be regulated under the Gok Act of 2005. However, there are certain guidelines for guaranteeing a fair practice, so that the integrity of the sport is not affected. Other countries where gambling is now allowed include Australia, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, South Africa and Canada. Among these are some very popular cricket-playing countries.

