Sartell, Foley, Becker competing capable of

Saint Cloud The St. Cloud area sends two teams and various people to compete this week in the state of tennis tournaments, including Sartell-St. Stephen's very first trip as a team.

Foley (12-7) competes in the fourth consecutive team tournament of the team after winning the 6-1a tournament on Pine City (25-4). The Falcons also have a duo that participates in the Tournament of Class 1a Doubles. Sartell and Becker have couples who participate in the 2a Doubles Tournament and Sabre Jack Michaud Sabre Jack is competing for the individual boys' crown.

Unused, the Sabres start their team crusade at 8 o'clock on Tuesday in the Baseline Tennis Center of the University of Minnesota, after signing the number 1 team in the state: Wayzata (20-0). Foley plays Rochester Lourdes (14-5) at 2 p.m. on Tuesday in the Reed-Sweat Family InnerCity Tennis Center in Minneapolis.

Michaud (27-3) is planned to compete on Thursday at 8 am. Foley Seniors Aaron Vanderweyst (16-10) and Jack Erkens (19-6) Start Their Doubles Run at 10 am on Thursday at InnerCity Tennis, The Same Time as Becker Juniors Sayer Brown (21-9) and Landon Peterson (11-9) and Sartell Sophomores) and Sartell Sophomores Opponents at the Baaseline Tennis Center.

Becker, Rocori and Cathedral in Mankato: Three teams in St. Cloud area that compete on State Softball after winning section championships

Lacrosse Roundup section: Rocori wins program programs-first Postseason Boys Lacrosse-Game; Local teams falter in four

< util-module-path="elements/cta" class="spacer-large"/>

Class 1A team

Foley is still looking for his first state title. The Falcons lost their first game of the State Tournament in 2024 and then lost the consolation final after choking Montevideo in the elimination match. This year the Falcons were not sown and the no. 3-ranking Eagles, who did not make the State Tournament last season. The winner of the game on Tuesday will take place to play against no. 2 Rock Ridge (19-0) or Redwood Valley (19-2) on Wednesday.

Foley started the year 0-3 and was sown no. 2 in the 6-2A tournament section. The Falcons then defeated Fridley (3-13), Mora (13-8) and Pine City, the best seed. They brought down the Tigers 7-0, but only had one-point margins against the Mustangs and Dragons. St. Cloud Cathedral/ST. John's Prep (2-10) lost in the first round of Mora. The team studies Jackson Hoover (2-16), Jackson Gomski (2-12), Ben St. Hilare (3-14) and Tyler Ford (1-5).

Rochester Lourdes has not lost a match against rival in the city and class 2a since 5 May is no. 3 Rochester Mayo (20-1). All the losses of the Eagles came within two days, including 6-1 on 3 May to class 1a No. 1 St. Paul Academy (15-9). The Falcons have not played Lourdes and the teams do not share an opponent. Foley has also been against Sartell on a winning series since 5 May. The Falcons pressed the Sabres to a loss of 4-3 after losing Becker (20-4).

In the section championship, Foley wiped the three singles competitions, Vanderweyst and classmate Weston Harris (18-9) did not drop a set. Junior Colton Stangler (16-11) was also without loss, and the best Doublesuo of the Falcons van Erkens and Lane Stangler (18-9) defeated a few Dragon seniors in three sets. The match made up for a semi -final in which the Falcon Dubblers teams won against Mor, A but the singles players did not. Competing on Foley's Doubleteams are senior Cole Rueckert (11-6), second-year Isiah Mix (10-13) and Dominic Rudnitski (6-6) and first-year Landon Herbert 3-4).

Class 1a doubles

Erkens and Vanderweyst play Minnewaska (18-6) Senior Tenzin Dahl (20-10) and second-year student Marshall Kopp (20-10) on Thursday. Erkens has played double for most of the year, although usually with Lane Stangler. Vanderweyst has been Foley's best singles player. Erkens made the double -sided quarterfinals in 2024 with the then senior Gavin Gross.

Minnewaska played in last year's team tournament, and the Falcons played the team when the regular season ended on 13 May. Vanderweyst defeated Dahl Head-to-Head, and Erkens and Stangler defeated Kopp and his first-year double partner. The winner of the state competition will have confronted a duo by St. Paul Academy (15-9) or Benson/Kerkhoven-Murdock-Sunburg (14-5).

Class 2A team

After beating St. Michael-Albertville in the 4-3 section championship, Sartell is a challenge. Wayzata has swept all his competitions that date until 26 April, a 6-1 defeat of the Blake School (14-7). The Sabres shared two opponents with the Panthers: Stma (14-5) and Buffalo (5-14). Sartell defeated Buffalo 5-2 and lost 4-3 in April.

The best senior of Wayzata, Aaron Beduhn, is signed at Denver to play College Tennis, and the majority of the rest of the team has recruitment stars through Tennisrecruiting.net. Beduhn, who plays singles, is the only senior in the team, with an eighth class and two second -year students who play doubles. The Singles team of the Panthers is completed by two first -year students.

Sartell is likely to rely on a singles line-up from Michaud, Junior Colin Rankin (10-12) and Junior Adler Herdina (22-3). The Sabres played with a mixed line-up, but the trio played well in the section championship together with second-year student Elijah McGraw (10-12).

Sartell also has a young line -up. Competing in Doubles are senior Braydon Schneider (12), second-year Will Gerads (15-9 and first-year Alex Burns (19-7) and Chase Woods (19-7).

Becker and the Crush lost in the quarterfinals of the section tournament.

Class 2a Singles

This season Michaud is 27-3 as the best tennis player for Sartell and defeated Stma's Brock Cornell (19-6) in two sets in the 8-2A championship section. He was unbeaten in section tournament matches and lost only one set in the semi-final of the section and dropped the first to Buffalo's Will Schmidt (13-15). Michaud Becker defeated Junior Troy Nuest (22-6) in the quarterfinals section. Sartell Senior Seth Davidson (25-4) also made the quarterfinals section but was defeated by Cornell in straight sets.

Michaud is planned to play Minnetonka first-year student Brody Barbeau (23-4). He has only lost three sets since the quarterfinals of the section tournament.

The St. Cloud Crush also had two seniors in the 8-2A quarterfinals section: Senior Charlie Streit (18-9) and Junior Simon Charles (18-9). Streit won a set of versus Schmidt, but Brayden Szarynski (16-9) from STMA (14-5) sent Simon in two sets.

Class 2a Doubles

St. Cloud also had a Doubles couple almost the State Tournament, but Senior Josh Vogel (22-7) and second-year Ben Marohl (23-6) lost to Alex's top duo before he was defeated by Otto and Kenning in the third place section. Otto and Kenning then won the real second for the Sabres about Alex's couple. Becker's Brown and Peterson won the championship in two sets.

Landon Peterson has played as Becker's Top Solo, but he took a few weeks off in the middle of the season and returned to mainly compete with Brown in double matches. Brown also played solo, but often competed with second-year Carter Ager (12-14). They are planned to adopt seniors Keatis Lowman (27-2) and Micah Gustafosn (28-1) of Cambridge-Isanti (22-3). Lowman defeated Peterson and Gustafson Nuest when the teams met on 22 April. Brown and Ager lost their double match in three sets.

Sartell's Doubles Duo takes the number 3 purple in the state from Edina (18-2). Juniors Andy Norman (20-3) and Thomas Loucks (20-4) are not usual couples, but they have gathered in the late season. Loucks usually has the court for himself and Norman shares it with another teammate. Kenning and Otto played together, with a different partner and without any.

Contact reporter Reid Glenn at [email protected].