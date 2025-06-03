



Philadelphia The head coach of the University of Pennsylvania, Scott Tupper, has announced the schedule of his program 2025. “Our schedule of 2025 is a challenging one who sees us compete against some of the best programs in the country and the mid-Atlantic region,” said Tupper, who takes on his first season as Penn's head coach. “I look forward to seeing how we deal with that early competition and how it prepares us for our Ivy League schedule. We take every game as it comes and expect that we build on our performances throughout the season, so that we play our best hockey in October and November.” The Quakers have two home scrimmages, first against Towson on 24 August followed by the University of British Columbia on 31 August. UBC is Tupper's Alma Mater, where he graduated with a bachelor in history in 2013. The Thunderbirds come from a Canada West Championship loss. It will be the first time that Penn plays a Canadian side. The regular season starts on Friday 5 September with a match of neutral place in Princeton, NJ against North Carolina. The Quakers then remain in Princeton to play Old Dominion on September 7. Penn goes on the road again, this time traveling to College Park, MD. To take on Maryland (9/12) and American (9/14). Tupper spent the previous four seasons to the coaching staff of the Terrapins and led them to a general record of 64-24. The Quakers and Terps will give up for the first time since 2014. For the second time in three weeks, the Quakers go to the Garden State to start Ivy League game in Princeton (9/19). The red and blue are finally on Ellen Vagelos Field for their home opener two days later, against Drexel (9/21). Follow back-to-back weekends of one game, Penn is organizing Dartmouth on 26 September and traveled on 4 October to two-time defending IVY champion Harvard. A home game versus Brown buffers a new road trial against Columbia (10/17) and City 6 Rivals Villanova (10/12) and Temple (10/19). The last four games of Penn are divided between two home games and two road races. The Quakers organize Yale on 24 October and then make the short trip to Saint Joseph's two days later to face the NCAA finalists from a year ago. The only back-to-back of the season happens in the last weekend of the regular season, because it rings Red and Blue Ivy in Cornell (11/1) before it gets home and plays the season finale against Delaware (11/2). Penn Field Hockey 2025 schedule

Home -matches in all caps / *Ivy League match Sunday, August 24, Towson (Exh.)

Sunday 31 August British Columbia, 10.00 am (Exh.)

Friday 5 September North Carolina, 3.30 p.m.

Sunday September 7 Old Dominion, 11 am

Friday, September 12 in Maryland, 4 p.m.

Sunday, September 14, American, 3 p.m.

Friday, September 19 in Princeton*, 5 pm

Sunday, September 21 Drexel, 12.00 pm

Friday 26 September Dartmouth*, 3 p.m.

Saturday, October 4 in Harvard*, 12.00 pm

Friday 10 October Brown*, 2 pm

Sunday October 12 in Villanova, afternoon

Friday, October 17 in Columbia*, 6 pm

Sunday, October 19 in Temple, 12.00 pm

Friday, October 24 Yale*, 3 p.m.

Sunday 26 October in Saint Joseph's, afternoon

Saturday November 1 in Cornell*, afternoon

Sunday 2 November Delaware, 1 p.m. Follow @pennfieldhockey on X and on Instagram for the newest about Penn Field Hockey and on the web on pennathletics.com. #Fightonpenn

