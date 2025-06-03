



By Shelley Shan / Staff Reporter

The Chinese Taipei Table Tennis Association apologized last night for the curing of YeH Yi-Tian () of participation in the World Table Tennis (WTT) US Smash in Las Vegas this year. The apology came yesterday afternoon after a meeting with officials from the Ministry of Education. The Ministry suspended some of its subsidies to the association on Monday evening and said that it would remove the Secretary General of the Associations, Yeh Kuo-Ching (), if it did not apologize to the 17-year-old Yeh Yi-Tian. Photo: CNA Yesterday afternoon, the Ministry invited civil servants to discuss the incident and the parties reached a consensus on three cases. Firstly, Yeh Kuo-Ching apologized for the hardening of Yeh Yi-Tian to participate in the US Smash competition without the approval of her coach, Chuang Chih-Yuan (). Secondly, the association agreed to prioritize athletes better and to communicate more clearly with them and coaches more clearly. Thirdly, the sports administration and the association would jointly organize international table tennis tournaments in Taiwan. The sports administration said it would restore the financing for the association and that Yeh Kuo-Ching could remain in office. On Sunday the administration said that one day it gave the association to apologize with Yeh Yi-Tian. The association only said that it is humbly all criticized for the handling of the incident and would offer an official statement after a special board meeting. The association remained challenging yesterday about the order of the sports administrations, where a director of the association said that the administration only heard the incident of Chuang without verifying it with the association. Athletes in the Gold Program run by the government are obliged to represent the country in international games, said the associations Chen Hsin-Yen (). Because the diagram of the Asia Youth Table Tennis Championships collides with the US Smash, athletes can only choose one. Yeh Yi-Tian would represent the country in the first … If someone who is financed by the country to win international competitions, she must give priority to the championships above the American Smash, Chen said. Other players were also confronted with the same dilemma, but only Yeh Yi-Tian was not willing to give up the American smash, Chen said. The selection and training committee of the associations on 8 May rejected the requests of Yeh Yi-Tian and three other players to skip the championships, he said. Athletes must clearly indicate whether they would participate in the American Smash before the registration disadeline, and if they miss the tournament after they have registered without any legitimate reasons, their accumulated points could be deducted by the WTT, as happened to Lin Yun-Ru (), he said. We tried to protect athletes against punishment. Even if the WTT was informed that Yeh Yi-Tian was not going, we could recommend another player to participate in the tournament, he said.

