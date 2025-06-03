The next Sachin Tendulkar from Indian Cricket identified after the retirement of Virat Kohli: 'They have excavated an absolute gems'

It feels like it was only yesterday that a 19-year-old Virat Kohli made his debut in India. In 2008, Sachin Tendulkar had five years to serve the Indian cricket. Of course nobody knew that, but it was a proven fact that the Master -Blaster had more cricket behind him than for him. The flag carrier of Indian Cricket, Tendulkar, had to drive into the sunset. And when the time came, everyone knew for sure that they would not get another one on him. Only about three years after Tendulkar's retirement, however, Kohli stepped up and took his game where people had the feeling that even the big tendulkar did not. If Kohli had begun to establish his greatness, the year 2016 was making Kohli. A record year comparable to what 1998 was for Tendulkar, Kohli tore off one record after the other, and as the years pass, he only got better. In 2023, Kohli did something that did not sound possible about five years ago. Break Tendulkar's record for the most ODI lions. Is there anyone in the Indian cricket who can follow in the footsteps of Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli? Apparently, yes. (AFP)

But now, cut until 2025, when even Kohli ran away from two of the three sizes and has a limited time that the Indian cricket has delivered, is looking for the next superstar. The faith within the BCCI is that Shubman Gill is the answer. However, the truth is told. At the age of 25, Gill's records are much inferior where Kohli and Tendulkar were. Prithvi Shaw is out of the race, and the place of Shreyas Iyer in the test team of India is Dicey.

So who could it be?

Well, if former England Pacer Ryan Sidebottom can be believed, the answer to that question is Vaibhav Suryavanshi. Yes, the 14-year-old prodigy that very recently set the IPL 2025 on fire with a record-sizzling century for Rajasthan Royals against Punjab Kings. The teenager became a nocturnal sensation, the toast of the nation, who received more than 500 missed calls. Sidebottom, who had a lot against India during his professional career, compared Suryavanshi's explosive arrival on the big stage with the debut of cricket icons from the past.

“It's great, isn't it? I think India, because Cricket is just like everything for them. If you go there, it's crazy. Everything is cricket. They are like your Premier League football players here in England. Everyone knows what they do, where they live, what they play. It is almost like another Sachin Tendulkar. Boylesports.

The teenager has conquered imagination as very little before him

Suryavanshis composed and powerful version bewildered viewers in the cricket world, including experienced professionals such as Sidebottom, who insist on caution but could not hide his admiration for the talent of the young person.

“I think the thing is not to let it go too much, but, wow, to burst on stage in the IPL, the way he hit the ball was really unreal. In fact, when they said this 14-year-old is playing, he doesn't look 14, or he looks like an adult man,” Sidebottom added.

“He is so mature, and he is a pretty big boy. But I mean, wow, how he touched the ball and the way he played. A six hit as soon as he came in. I remember my first game. I was so nervous. It was terrible. He was another duck for water. He was absolutely just done and loved the great occasion.