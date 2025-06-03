Sports
Los Angeles organizes 12 Paralympic sports in 2028
LA28 unveiled the updated 2028 Paralympic location plan after approval of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC) Board Council. With this plan, Los Angeles will organize the Paralympic Games for the first time in the history of the city.
The very first Paralympic Games in Los Angeles will present the world's top talent and offer LA the opportunity to improve inclusive accessibility in the city, said Mayor Karen Bass. The inheritance of these games will be printed on our city forever that spreads further than the boundaries of these locations to improve Los Angeles.
The Paralympic Games shows the highest level of athletics, skill and endurance and it is important for LA28 to deliver a plan that not only raises paralympic sport, but takes it to the next level, said LA28 Chief Executive Officer Reynold Hoover. The Paralympic location plan ensures that Los Angeles will take place very first Paralympic Games in incredibly existing stadiums and arenas in the region and at the same time create the best possible experience for athletes and fans in the 560 events with accessibility Top in Geest.
The Paralympic Games is the world's third largest sporting event and will take place in Los Angeles August 15 to August 27, 2028. During the Paralympic Games of 2028, most sports and disciplines will be held in the city of Los Angeles, with Downtown La and Exposition Park Zones that serve as the most important hubs for the Competition. LA will also organize the Paralympic closing ceremony in the La Memorial Coliseum.
The list of paralympic sports, disciplines and locations in Los Angeles announced today is below.
City of Los Angeles 2028 Hoststad
-
Boccia in the congress center in the center of Los Angeles
-
Goalball in Peacock Theater in the center of Los Angeles
-
Para Atletics at the La Memorial Coliseum
-
Para Badminton in the USC Sports Center
-
Para Judo in the Congress Center in the center of Los Angeles
-
Para Marathon in Venice Beach (starting location)
-
Para -table tennis in the congress center in the center of Los Angeles
-
Para Taekwondo in the congress center in the center of Los Angeles
-
Para Triathlon in Venice Beach
-
Wheelchair basketball in the Crypto.com Arena in the center of Los Angeles
-
Wheelchair screens in the congress center in the center of Los Angeles
-
Wheelchair rugby in the USC Sports Center
Other events will also be held in the region:
City of Long Beach 2028 Venue City
-
Blind football on Alamitos Beach in Long Beach
-
Para canoe sprint in Marine Stadium in Long Beach
-
Para Climbing at the Congrescentrumpot in Long Beach
-
Para rowing in Marine Stadium in Long Beach
-
Para Swimming in the Congress Center in Long Beach
-
Shooting Para Sport in the Congress Center in Long Beach
-
Sitting volleyball in the Arena in Long Beach
City of Carson 2028 Venue City
-
Para -bow shooting on the fields in Carson
-
Wheelchair tennis in the tennis center in Carson
-
Para Cycling – Track at Velodrome in Carson
City of Arcadia
|
Sources
