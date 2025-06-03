Sports
Women start with a bang! : Suffolk Cricket Limited
June 3, 2025
Suffolk -women started the explosion campaign with a bang when they put Cricket East aside twice at the Ipswich school.
The hosts chased 77 in the first Vitality Blast T20 League 3 Division 2 South Game, then 63 in the second, who only lose three wickets all afternoon, writes Jack Oastler.
Cricket East chose to first hit a sunny Sunday morning. They started sedig: opening Bowlers Immy Sidhu (1 to 10) and Amber Bradnam (0 to 9) were economic before Sidhu made the breakthrough in the fifth. Lottie Taylor offered a high catch that Sophie Hughes fell to mark a wicket girl.
Lauren Swinburnes First, two borders were reached. However, those were the last times that the strike side found the rope until the very last one, with Swinburne who only admit nine runs.
What followed was a representation of Suffolk control. Spinner Issy Sidhu (0 for 9) called four overs away, while Hughes held the other end. Captain Lara Nild (0 for 6) brought in with two handy overs. A solid fielding effort supports the tight bowling: only three overs had more than three score shots.
Batters Eve Morgan (35 Not Out) and Amelia Jones (22) were – safe to say – well set at the start of the 20th over and looking for Momentum to finish the innings. Jones stepped into the task with successive boundaries.
Bowler Hughes had none of them and immediately struggled the momentum back. Jones played on her stumps before a last ball run-out by Swinburne held the score for 36 for 3.
In response to Suffolk, Amelie Clarke let the ball all the way for four rolls with a powerful ride through long. She demonstrated her bravery over the ground with seven more in the fourth.
By the time Clarke found a field player halfway, Suffolk already had a third of the road to the total. Immy Sidhu joined Liv Locke at the fold and played wisely. Locke found the legside limit twice early in the partnership, and while the four dried up, the couple held the score ticking.
The victory was already in sight when Locke was caught a well -made 29 in the thirteenth. Worcestershire -loaner Immy Hill went into battle for competitive debut for Suffolk and found it rope to achieve a first victory of the season.
After lunch came the chance for a second. Suffolk Field again first, but this time by choice.
It seemed that the Cakes Cricket to the East had revived. Emily Banks was promoted to open and strewn the opening fairs with three and four. The big hits were linked to sturdy running, and the intention that was missing earlier in the day was clearly visible.
Intent is a funny thing: you praise it when the runs flow, but after the sixth over the battery people, it was curved. Banks was in full swing on 19 from 14, before he had contracted an ambitious single.
An identical bad decision led to an identical wicket only three balls later. Immy Sidhu has hit the ball twice on the ring; Liv Hyndman got the bail twice. 33 for 0 38 for 2 became in a avoidable way.
Lottie Taylor started to make up for it, sweeping to the border of the square leg, but Tamsin Holmes took a high catch to dismiss her for 21 and an end to Sidhus spell from 1 to 20.
Suffolk's goal was to bow less for their opponents for less than the 76 they had managed before, but at 57 for 37 halfway, only the most optimistic home -entrepreneurs would have considered it possible.
Ensy Sidhu enter. The eleventh over showed why she is highly appreciated by Surrey, while the left-arm leg spinner Eliza Aldridge and Annie Banks bowed in successive balls to walk away with a double-wicket girl.
Bradnam took on her cloak on the other side and forced Morgan to play on her stumps before they ended up with Avaani Katechia to finish with 2 to 15.
Nine balls. That was all that was needed to change these innings from subtly ready to fall apart quickly, because four wickets had only fallen two runs. Yet there was seven overs, there was enough time for a rebuilding.
Hughes did not agree. Suffolks's other left arm spinner took only five balls to clean things. The first Wicket was owed to keeper Hyndman, who took a difficult high catch from a top-edge.
The second and thirds were all Hughes: thanks to some extra pace with every delivery, the last two batters both played on.
Clarke and Locke had a well -known task, this time with 63 in their sights. They quickly released after a tight first two overs and scored from eleven consecutive balls. Submitting this piece was the shot of the day through Clarke, a beautiful straight drive to the border.
The runs came quickly and calmly 46 for 0 after eight overs without offering a chance. Clarke would not wonder, and eventually found halfway, but not before he secured the match with a 22-ball 26. Locke ended undefeated at 19 when Immy Sidhu led the winning single to Fine Leg.
The two emphatic victories took Suffolk to second place in the 2 South Table division, behind Oxfordshire.
Suffolk women are depicted above to celebrate a wicket.

